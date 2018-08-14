Green Bay Packers: 3 Questions Aaron Rodgers Must Answer In 2018

Three questions Aaron Rodgers must answer in 2018.

Aaron Rodgers is heading into the 2018 NFL season looking to put the Green Bay Packers back on the map as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. After missing the playoffs last season and missing the majority of the season, Rodgers has a chip on his shoulder — no pun intended — to prove himself and his team.

Last season with the Packers, Rodgers was only able to play in five regular season games. He completed 64.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,675 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions, according to ESPN statistics.

Heading into the NFL offseason, new general manager Brian Gutekunst knew that he had to be much more aggressive than Ted Thompson has been in years past. Rodgers isn’t getting any younger and the Packers cannot afford to waste more of his prime. Gutekunst delivered with one of the best offseasons that the Packers have had in years.

Green Bay went out and brought in a star for Rodgers to work with. Jimmy Graham has been one of the most lethal tight ends throughout his entire career and has had discussions in recent years about playing with Rodgers. Now, the two are finally ready to lace up their cleats together and take the field as teammates on Sundays.

Add in the fact that the Packers found a legitimate ground game in Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones, and the 2018 season is looking exciting. Green Bay has nothing holding them back but themselves.

All of that being said, what three questions must Aaron Rodgers answer during the 2018 NFL season?

Is He Back to 100 Percent Health with No Problems?

Rodgers has now broken his collarbone twice throughout his NFL career and there are some concerns that there could be lingering effects. That is definitely a concern, but Rodgers seems confident that he will be just fine. Green Bay is hoping to see Rodgers prove that early on this season and get back to his normal superstar ways.

Can He Get Back to Being an MVP Candidate?

Not only is Rodgers looking to prove that he is back to being one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, but he also wants to get back to being an MVP candidate. Rodgers is still widely considered to be the best quarterback in the league and that isn’t going to change. Winning another MVP would simply add to his legacy moving forward.

Will Rodgers Lead the Packers Back to Another Super Bowl?

Finally, the Packers are hoping that the new talent they brought in this offseason will give Rodgers the help he needs to get back to the Super Bowl. It has been a long time since the Packers made it to the Super Bowl and have come up short multiple times. Rodgers needs to prove that he can take a much more talented team back to the Super Bowl and this is the year for him to do it.