‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Kenny Heads Back To The Ring To Woo And ‘Defend’ Krystal In Episode 2A

A 'Bachelor in Paradise' date for Kenny during Monday's show brings out the wrestler in him as he defends Krystal's honor.

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise just debuted and spoilers tease that it’s going to be a wild run this summer. The second episode airs Monday night on ABC and a new sneak peek has revealed some fun scoop about one of the dates. Kenny and Krystal will spend some time together and she’ll get to see an intense side of him.

As was previously shared by the Inquisitr, Monday’s episode will bring about a date between Kenny and Krystal. It’s known that they’ll watch some wrestling together, but now new Bachelor in Paradise spoilers share that he’ll head into the ring himself at one point.

ET Online shares the clip showing Kenny “defending” Krystal’s honor. The two will start off just being spectators at a lucha libre match, but soon he’ll be jumping into the ring himself. Krystal is seen in the sneak peek noting that the date card referenced someone being his match, and she says since he’s a wrestler and they’re in Mexico, she was sure it was referring to lucha libre.

Lonely Planet explains that lucha libre is Mexico’s freestyle version of professional wrestling. It’s a huge spectator sport in Mexico and apparently, it’s one of the country’s most popular sports to watch. While it certainly has some similarities to American wrestling, it looks like this version amps up the theatrics and Kenny is all-in once he’s given the chance.

Big surprises lead to shocking reactions in an unexpectedly moving new episode of #BachelorInParadise TONIGHT at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! @BachParadise pic.twitter.com/Sg4xIaEcHR — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) August 13, 2018

When one of the wrestlers gets a bit too friendly or forward with Krystal, all in fun, of course, Kenny takes off his shirt and jumps into the ring. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers reveal that he’ll showcase some of his signature moves and Krystal will get a kick out of watching him in his element.

Will this fun wrestling match set the stage for fireworks to flare between Krystal and Kenny? Viewers will have to tune in Monday night to see how this date proceeds, but Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest that this won’t be an intense love match. It looks like these two have a fun time together, but ultimately, she’s said to connect with one of the other guys fairly soon.

Monday’s show will also feature drama involving Colton Underwood and his date with Tia Booth, as Chris Randone will be feeling some jealousy after his date with her went well. Viewers will see the first rose ceremony of Season 5, and the ladies will be determining which guys stick around.

Will Krystal give her rose to Kenny or will he head home early as she decides to stick with someone else? Bachelor in Paradise spoilers hint that things will get chaotic as everybody starts scrambling for roses and relationships and fans seemingly have a lot to look forward to as Season 5 plays out.