Scott Disick & Son Stop For Coffee Before Heading To Kourtney Kardashian’s House

Scott Disick was spotted out and about with his oldest son, Mason, on Sunday. The two made a coffee run before heading to Kourtney Kardashian’s home in Calabasas.

According to an August 12 report by The Daily Mail, Scott Disick and little Mason, 8, were photographed grabbing some sweet drinks at Coffee Bean in L.A. on Sunday morning. Scott looked happy as he and Mason strolled out with a carrier full of drinks.

Disick wore camo shorts with orange trim, a plain black t-shirt, white sneakers, and sunglasses for the outing. Meanwhile, Mason donned white shorts and a matching white t-shirt, along with white sneakers. He also wore a gold chain around his neck.

Scott Disick and Mason were solo for their coffee run on Sunday. Scott’s other two children, daughter Penelope and son Reign, were not in attendance and were likely at home with their mother, Kourtney Kardashian, which is where Disick reportedly took Mason following their stop at the cafe.

As many fans know, Scott and Kourtney have been working hard on their co-parenting relationship, and Disick is often seen with his three children around L.A. and even on vacation, which was rare in the past following the couple’s split.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split back in 2016, and both moved on. Scott began dating model Sofia Richie, 19, whom he is still currently seeing. Meanwhile, Kourtney started dating Younes Bendjima. The couple was together for nearly two years before calling off their relationship last week.

Since Kourtney’s breakup with Younes, fans have been wondering if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star would end up back with her baby daddy. However, sources claim that there is no romance left between the pair and that Kourt is happy being friends with Scott.

“This is not going to happen. Kourtney will never get back with Scott. She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids. She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it,” an insider told People Magazine.

The source went on to reveal that Kourtney Kardashian has no problem living the single life and that as long as she has her three children she’ll be just fine.

“She doesn’t mind being single and is keeping busy. Her kids are always her number one priority but expect to see Kourtney out more at night. She’s enjoying the summer in L.A. and doing great,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick remain on good terms when it comes to sharing custody of their kids.