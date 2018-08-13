Bethenny Frankel Arrives To Dennis Shields’ Funeral After Vowing Not To Talk To Him On ‘RHONY’

Bethenny Frankel's late boyfriend was laid to rest on Monday.

Bethenny Frankel attended the funeral of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, on Monday morning.

In photos shared by Radar Online on August 13, the Real Housewives of New York City star was seen arriving in an all-black ensemble to the New York location where the late banker was laid to rest.

While walking into the venue, Frankel was guided by a man holding an umbrella and followed by another bald man. Understandably, Frankel was described as “glum.”

According to the report, Frankel’s co-star and friend Sonja Morgan recently discussed Shields’ passing, stating, “Dennis is her rock. Dennis was important to her, and her daughter. Another tragedy in her life. I’m so sad for her.”

Although Frankel had been fairly private about the dynamic between her and Shields, who she first began dating in 2016, she had allegedly split from the banker just weeks before he died. She also seemingly confirmed the split during an episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, during which she told her co-stars that she was going to stop talking to Shields for 90 days.

Shields was not a full-time cast member on the show but made an appearance alongside the Skinnygirl mogul during the series’ 10th season.

Bethenny Frankel and Dennis Shields’ relationship was always on and off and, as some may know, he never actually divorced his wife Jill.

Although Frankel has not yet released a statement regarding Shields’ tragic death, which occurred on Friday, August 10, Jill has shared a number of statements on her Instagram page and also posted a ton of photos of herself and Shields with their kids.

In one post, in particular, Jill shared a family photo with her audience and said she would miss Shields, the “love of my life,” every day.

“Even though we did not live together, you still remained my best friend and my husband. Not many people were able to grasp our situation but it worked for us,” she wrote. “We spoke everyday. I will miss that! I love you my dear husband. I am hoping up in heaven you are running around playing basketball and tennis without any back pain. See you again in forty years.”

Dennis and Jill Shields were married for 26 years and separated in 2016.

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.