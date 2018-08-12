Michael Avenatti Says ‘When They Go Low, I Say We Hit Harder’ While Addressing 2020 Election

After announcing his desire to run for President in the 2020 election, lawyer Michael Avenatti urged Democrats to be more aggressive in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election. Avenatti’s tough, no-nonsense demeanor has had many urge him to launch a bid for the presidency. In an interview with the Des Moines Register on Thursday, he said that he was considering “a run for the presidency of the United States.”

According to the Hill, Avenatti was thrust into the public eye when he began to represent Stormy Daniels, who is suing Trump and former lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation and to break an NDA she was forced to sign regarding her affair with Trump. He recently addressed a crowd of those hoping he runs for President at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding dinner. The dinner, which served as a Democratic fundraiser, gave those in attendance a chance to see Avenatti’s grit.

During his speech, Avenatti addressed the oft-touted saying of when they go low, we go high, which was coined by former First Lady Michelle Obama. Instead of agreeing with the advice, Avenatti said: “When they go low, I say, we hit harder.” Though he didn’t antagonize the Dems, Avenatti did say that they “have a tendency to bring nail clippers to a gunfight.” He said that if he ran, he’d fight Trump and his proposed policies, and said now is a crucial time in American history.

“Tonight, with our country under an unprecedented assault by a con man who fights only for himself and degrades the vulnerable and the powerless and regular hardworking people day in and day out, I believe that we must honestly ask ourselves as a party whether those we fight for can afford our gentleness. The moment we are living in is grave. It is critical. Trump doesn’t have the character, the heart, the knowledge or the wisdom to be President of the United States of America.”

In addition to the fundraiser and his interview with the Register, Avenatti also met with top Democratic members and took a trip to the Iowa State Fair. In the past, these moves have been an indicator of a possible presidential run.

The lawyer frequently criticizes President Donald Trump and his ilk. But, despite Avenatti’s urging for toughness, other high-level Democrats feel the way to beat Trump is to focus on the issues rather than on him. This sentiment can also be seen in the actions of several Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi, who is reportedly opposed to the impeachment of President Trump.