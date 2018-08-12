Derick Dillard Earns His Ministry Degree, Law School Could Be Next

Derick Dillard seems to be planning out his future.

Derick Dillard has been heavily involved with the Cross Church School of Ministry lately. The one-year program that he was enrolled in has come to an end. According to the most recent post on The Dillard Family blog, he has now graduated and is heading on to other things.

The photos on the site were taken on graduation day. Derick is seen holding up his diploma with his wife, Jill Duggar Dillard, by his side. In a different snapshot, the former Counting On star has another framed piece of paper in his hand. He apparently has earned a minister’s license as well. He could very well be on his way to become an official pastor, just like his brother-in-law, Jeremy Vuolo.

Jill also posted a congratulatory message to her husband on Instagram. The photo featured her and Derick and their two little boys, Israel and Samuel. The boys had on matching striped shirts, while the Duggar daughter wore a black sleeveless maxi dress. It appears that she is loving the summery styles lately. Jill has been donning quite a few outfits with sleeveless tops, and even shorts. She may have taken a cue from her younger sister, Jinger, who has changed things up when it comes to her own styles since she married Jeremy.

Jill mentioned in her post how excited she is for Derick saying, “I’m so proud of you!! ❤️ Congrats on all your hard work that brought you to this point! Love you babe!”

Her hubby hasn’t been on social media as much lately, but she has been busy posting recipes and photos recently. In fact, Derick has been unusually quiet these past few weeks. He could just be busy with his studies.

Now that Dillard is finished with ministry school, there may be something else ahead for him. He may want to start practicing law. According to a report by In Touch, the dad of two has enrolled in The School of Law at the University of Arkansas. He is supposedly starting classes on Monday. This is an interesting turn of events for him. This news has not been mentioned by Dillard or any of his family members, but his name is apparently listed in the school’s directory.

You won’t be seeing Jill or Derick on the new season of Counting On, but they do keep fans informed of any news they may have on their social media accounts. However, the rest of the older Duggar kids, sans Josh and Anna, can be seen on Monday nights on TLC.