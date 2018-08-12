Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Just Met Her Biological Father Flavio Briatore For The First Time

Klum's ex-husband, singer-songwriter Seal, adopted Leni when she was 5-years-old.

The multi-talented Heidi Klum has been vacationing in Italy lately and has taken to Instagram many times to share shots of herself, other people, and the stunning views she’s experiencing. On Saturday, TMZ reported that Italy was also the location of a milestone experience for Klum’s 14-year-old daughter Leni in late July. It’s where she met her biological father. Italian businessman Flavio Briatore has not been involved in Leni’s life since she was born in 2004, but that just changed. Leni was raised by her mother and her adopted father Seal until the pair divorced in 2014.

The reunion took place at the Cala di Volpe hotel in Porto Cervo and looked to be a good experience for all present. Leni and Briatore embraced in the presence of Klum’s parents and the three children Klum had with Seal (12-year-old Henry, 10-year-old Johan, and 8-year-old Lou). All in attendance enjoyed a meal together, and Klum and Briatore chatted. What motivated the reunion is not known. Also unknown is whether this was intended as a one-time occurrence or whether it was the beginning of more involvement by Briatore.

Heidi Klum has been enjoying an Italian holiday with boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, and the pair made an appearance in Porto Cervo on Friday night for the UNICEF gala. They were later seen at the Olbia airport in Sardinia as they prepared to head home, Klum sitting on Kaultiz’s lap as they shared a kiss. Their relationship has been a public one since March. Klum is often asked about the 17-year age gap between them (Klum is 45, and Kaulitz is 28). She recently told In Style that she doesn’t think about it that much.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

In addition to her highly successful career as a model, Klum has worked as the producer of the Bravo series Project Runway for 13 years. She shared a Primetime Emmy with Tim Gunn for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in 2004. Klum has also been a member of the panel of judges on NBC’s America’s Got Talent since 2011.