Netflix’s ‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Wraps Filming, Marvel Executive Says Jon Bernthal Is A ‘Force Of Nature’

Netflix’s original Marvel series remain some of the most popular programming on the streaming platform. Fans are ecstatic that Daredevil Season 3 is expected to debut on Netflix later this year, and they are also clamoring for the second season of The Punisher. While the release date for Season 2 has not been revealed, Punisher actor Jason R. Moore (Curtis Hoyle) recently took to social media to announce that the Netflix series has finished filming, as Comicbook reported.

As the Inquisitr documented, Annette O’Toole and Corbin Bernsen are new members of the cast for The Punisher Season 2. The two actors will portray Eliza and Anderson Schultz, a wealthy power couple who will likely come in conflict with Frank Castle. Ben Barnes will return for the second season. In the first season of The Punisher, Barnes portrayed Billy Russo, Frank Castle’s former best friend-turned-bitter rival. The inaugural season of The Punisher played as an origin story for Russo, who is expected to transform into the famed villain Jigsaw, after his violent altercation with Castle at the end of Season 1 left him disfigured.

In a recent interview with Comicbook at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada spoke on the Netflix series.

“Last year, this time, I was going around telling people like you [Punisher is] the best show we may have done. I think there were three fans on the floor, they were like, ‘Come on, man.’ I’m like, ‘If you don’t think it’s the best show that we’ve done and if [Jon] Bernthal is not Frank Castle, I will pay your Netflix subscription for a year.’ Never collected. Thank God.”

Per Marvel and Netflix’s usual, the storyline for The Punisher Season 2 remains a mystery, but Joe Quesada did tell Comicbook that fans will get exactly what they want.

“Crazy stuff. It’s going to be exactly what fans want. And Bernthal, Bernthal is Bernthal, man. He’s a force of nature, the dude.”

Though the plot for the next installment of the Netflix series is being kept under wraps, in an interview with Flickering Myth in November of 2017, Punisher showrunner Steve Lightfoot revealed that they developed the Billy Russo character in a manner that would payoff in future seasons. Lightfoot said that they left both Frank and Billy in places at the end of the first season where there are many ways to jump off from in Season 2, and he added that they can do “anything with them.”

The Punisher Season 2 is expected to hit Netflix in 2019.