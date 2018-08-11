Chloë Grace Moretz: Louis C.K. Movie ‘I Love You Daddy’ Should Just ‘Go Away’

In the wake of the Me Too movement, Chloë Grace Moretz is speaking up about her thoughts on Louis C.K.’s movie.

Back in November of 2017, comedian Louis C.K. was accused by numerous women of sexual misconduct. The accusations came out right as the comic was getting ready to drop his movie, I Love You Daddy. I Love You Daddy was written and directed by Louis C.K. and shot entirely in black and white. The film starred John Malkovich and Chloë Grace Moretz.

According to a report by Indiewire, Moretz is now speaking out about her thoughts on the movie, and whether or not I Love You Daddy should ever get a proper release. Moretz appears to feel the movie should probably remain shelved. Moretz went on to say now is not the time for such a film to be released, as victims of sexual harassment sparking the Me Too movement need to continue telling their stories, while the accused need to remain in the background.

I think it should just kind of go away, honestly. I don’t think it’s time for them to have a voice right now. Of course, it’s devastating to put time into a project and have it disappear, but at the same time, this movement is so powerful and so progressive that I’m just happy to be in communication with everyone and to see the big change in the face of the industry, which I think is very, very real.”

Chloë Grace Moretz recently appeared in the movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post, which is receiving mostly positive reviews from critics, sitting at a score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also, the upcoming remake of the Italian horror classic Suspiria will feature Moretz.

Dis Dipasupil / Getty Images

I Love You Daddy is an homage to the Woody Allen movie Manhattan and details the 17-year-old daughter (Moretz) of a filmmaker (Louis C.K.) who is spending too much time with a 68-year-old movie director (John Malkovich). The movie was pulled from release by its distributor The Orchard, after allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.

Numerous women accused comedian Louis C.K. of inappropriate propositions, resulting in an apology from the comedian who went on to admit the accusations were true.

Recently the CEO of FX, the network putting out Louis C.K.’s series Louie, stated he’d love to see Louis C.K. working again, but conceded that forgiveness across the board would have to happen first. He ultimately stated that Louis C.K.’s return was not up to him.

Louis C.K. is 50 years old, divorced, and has two daughters.