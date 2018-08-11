Khloe Kardashian Parties With Tristan Thompson Amid Relationship Rumors, Per ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been dodging relationship rumors for months, but things really heated up over the last week when the NBA player was spotted hanging out with three mystery women in Toronto, Canada.

According to an August 11 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been hinting that there may be trouble in paradise. Tristan didn’t attend Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash on Thursday, and the Kardashian/Jenner family hinted that the couple may be on the rocks again.

However, Khloe seemed to quickly dispel the rumors by reuniting with Tristan for the weekend. Kardashian posted a video to her Snapchat story on Friday which showed her kissing Tristan inside a nightclub as they danced to the song, “To My Love.”

The reunion comes just hours after fans noticed he was absent from Kylie Jenner’s birthday party on Thursday. During the party, the famous guests took to social media to show off the decor and other aspects of the bash. Kylie had a mural painted to depict all of the important people in her life. Included were all of her sisters, both of her parents, and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, along with Kendall Jenner’s new man, Ben Simmons. However, Tristan Thompson was nowhere to be found.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner had set up a stoplight party feel by using three different colored cups so that her guests could show off their relationship status. Guests were to use a pink cup if they were “taken,” a yellow cup if they were “single,” and a green cup if their relationship status was “complicated.” Later in the night, Khloe Kardashian was filmed using a green cup, which sparked even more interest and rumors among fans.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and a video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decided to try to work things out with the father of her child, and stayed with him in Cleveland in order to do so. In June, they came back to L.A. as a family and have been living in Khloe’s Calabasas mansion during Tristan’s offseason. They have been spotted together multiple times, but the rumors about their rocky relationship just won’t die down, despite how hard they try to appear like things are good between them.