Blac Chyna’s ‘Deflated’ Booty Photo Fuels Butt-Implant Plastic Surgery Rumors

Chyna's ex, Rob Kardashian, claimed he paid $100,000 for her post-baby plastic surgeries.

Former stripper Blac Chyna stirred rumors that she got butt implant plastic surgery after being photographed with a noticeably deflated backside while running errands in Los Angeles.

Chyna, the former girlfriend and the mother of reality TV star Rob Kardashian’s daughter, frequently posts Instagram selfies spotlighting her outsized glutes. So fans were surprised when she suddenly looked less voluptuous than usual while sporting workout pants.

The Daily Mail even called the transformation the mystery of the “disappearing booty,” saying Blac Chyna’s behind “looks deflated, sparking rumors she’s had implants removed.”

Butt Plastic Surgeries Are Booming

This is not the first time that Chyna has been accused of getting butt implants and/or injections to inflate her backside.

Butt-enlargement plastic surgery has become a huge cottage industry due to the soaring popularity of celebrities with big derrieres like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Iggy Azalea.

Adding fuel to the plastic surgery rumors are revelations by Chyna’s former boyfriend, Rob Kardashian.

In July 2017, Rob revealed on Instagram that he had paid $100,000 for various plastic surgeries to remake Blac Chyna’s body after she gave birth to their daughter Dream in December 2016.

Rob wrote, “Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone. But no, I’m such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed.”

In a series of angry, profanity-laced Instagram posts, Rob accused Chyna of cheating on him with numerous men and using him to pay for her numerous plastic surgeries. Kardashian later deleted the posts.

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Getting Butt Implants

Rob’s sister, Kim Kardashian, has also been accused of getting butt implants, liposuction, cellulite laser treatments, and other plastic surgeries to enhance her glutes and narrow her waistline.

Fans have noted that Kim’s backside has become fuller and rounder over the years, even as she has lost weight. Her face has also undergone a noticeable transformation.

The 5-foot-2 Kim recently revealed that she now weighs 119 pounds thanks to diet and exercise, as the Inquisitr previously reported. During her two pregnancies, Kim weighed close to 200 pounds but lost the baby weight with a low-carb diet and rigorous workouts.

While butt implants and injections are all the rage in Hollywood these days, there are numerous cautionary tales of botched plastic surgeries. One example is rapper K. Michelle, a star of the reality TV show Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, K. Michelle underwent four surgeries and two blood transplants after her silicone butt injections made her deathly ill.

“Now we know the outcome of these [injections],” K. Michelle said. “Before it was up in the air. But now we know the outcome, that your body cannot handle foreign objects in it.”