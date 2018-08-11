‘Boston Globe’ Calls On U.S. Newspapers To Publish Editorials Denouncing Trump’s ‘War Against The Free Press’

'We are a free and independent press, it is one of the most sacred principles enshrined in the Constitution.'

Prominent American newspaper, the Boston Globe, is calling on media outlets across the country to participate in a coordinated editorial response, denouncing president Donald Trump’s ”dirty war against the free press.”

”We are not the enemy of the people,” Marjorie Pritchard, deputy managing editor for the editorial page of the Boston Globe said, referring to president Donald Trump’s earlier commetns about the media.

”We are a free and independent press, it is one of the most sacred principles enshrined in the Constitution.”

”Our words will differ. But at least we can agree that such attacks are alarming,” the Globe‘s appeal to journalists reads.

The call for a coordinated editorial response comes after Donald Trump declared the media an “enemy of the people.” While the POTUS is no stranger to using the phrase “fake news,” and launching attacks at the press – via Twitter, and at press conferences – his most recent comments “echo of totaliranism,” according to The Guardian.

The president’s repeated use of the phrase “enemies of the people” is alarming, considering the phrase became well-known in the 20th century, when it was adopted by dictators, and used to justify murderous purges. Donald Trump is, therefore, attacking one of the pillars of American democracy, protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, The Guardian concluded.

After the president’s daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, disregarded her father’s statement’s contradicting what he had said, the POTUS asserted that it is actually “fake news” that is the enemy of the people, and not all media, according to the Business Insider.

However, as the BI further noted, the president has referred to some of the most prominent media outlets in the U.S. as “fake news,” so the long list of what the president considers to be “enemies of the people” includes: the New York Times, the Washington Post, NBC, ABC, CBS, and CNN, to name a few.

Boston Globe Rallies News Outlets to Fight Trump Attacks https://t.co/nRsJcQj6w0 — MSN (@MSN) August 11, 2018

As the Inquisitr previously reported, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, much like Ivanka Trump, stated that she does not “believe journalists are the enemy of the people,” but also implied that she thinks that the tensions between the White House and the media need to end.

The Boston Globe‘s initiative seems to have reached editorial boards all over the United States, with more than 70 outlets commiting to anti-Trump editorials thus far. The Houston Chronicle, Miami Herald, Denver Post, and Minneapolis Star Tribune, have – along with small weekly papers – all pledged to write and publish editorials on August 16, when the campaign is scheduled to take place.

Industry groups such as the American Society of News Editors, and the New England Newspaper and Press Association have also expressed support for the Globe‘s initiative.