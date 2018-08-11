Plane Crashes Outside Seattle After Airline Employee’s ‘Unauthorized Takeoff’

Reports say that this was not a terrorist incident, but an act from a 29-year-old suicidal male.

On Friday around 8 p.m. EST, an Alaska Airlines plane crashed outside of Seattle on Ketron Island, Washington, in what Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) is calling an “unauthorized takeoff,” as People reported. The airplane was a Horizon Air Q400 and can hold up to 75 passengers, but in a statement to People, Alaska Airline said that they believe there were no passengers on the plane. Sea-Tac Airport released a statement on Twitter.

“An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without permission at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed is South Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed.”

As ABC News reported, the FBI released a statement.

“The FBI is communicating with local, state, and federal partners but is too early for us to put out details on the rapidly evolving situation. We frequently get involved with matters related to aircraft so we are poised to act if information develops to suggest a federal criminal nexus”

The Alaska Air Horizon employee who allegedly stole the plane was referred to as Rich by air traffic control personnel, and he is reportedly a Pierce County resident. Pierce County Sheriff tweeted that he is a mechanic and was doing stunts in the air before he crashed into the island. Pierce County Sheriff also tweeted that this is not a terrorist incident and that this was a 29-year-old suicidal male, as People documented. Sheriff Paul Pastor said that most terrorists don’t do loops over the water and that this might have been a joyride that went terribly wrong, as ABC News documented.

Told F 15s made it within a few minutes of theft of plane. Pilots kept plane out of harms way and people on ground safe. Yay air force . They may not admit for a few days. But is true.. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

Confirming sonic boom was Air Force and not explosion as originally reported. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

Rich told an air traffic control employee, Captain Bill (last name unknown), that one of his engines went out. The 29-year-old suggested doing a barrel roll, but Captain Bill urged him not to do so and to fly over the water, so that he doesn’t hurt any anyone. Rich followed the captain’s instructions, and as People reported, Bill told the mechanic, “Well done, now let’s get you on the ground so you don’t hurt anyone.”

@KING5Seattle here’s a video of the hijacked plane and fighter escort from Steilacoom in the ferry line for anderson Island pic.twitter.com/8fgAUe05xv — Kai Simpson (@Kai_AHS) August 11, 2018

Just so everyone’s clear, from news sources so far, no one else was on board. The plane was stolen (not hijacked) sorry for any confusion — Kai Simpson (@Kai_AHS) August 11, 2018

Though Bill urged Rich to land the plane on the ground, the mechanic refused, as People documented.

“I don’t know man. I don’t wanna, I don’t know.”

Journalist Jimmy Thomson posted several tweets of the radio exchange between Rich and Captain Bill. One Tweet revealed the audio of a powerful statement from the mechanic.

I'm listening through the archive of the radio chatter on the #seatac hijacking. Below are some of the clips. pic.twitter.com/ziBAYv7cgn — Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson) August 11, 2018

Other audio clips tragically revealed that Rich was not planning on landing the plane.

Two F-15 fighter jets were dispatched to intercept the plane outside Seattle, but they were not involved in the crash. As of the time of this report, it’s unclear if Rich survived.

