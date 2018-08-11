Kourtney Kardashian’s Family Pushing Her Towards Scott Disick After Younes Bendjima Split, Per ‘HL’

Kourtney Kardashian is a single woman yet again. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, have called it quits. Now, her famous family reportedly wants her to get back together with Scott Disick.

According to an August 10 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share a long history, as well as three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The couple ended their 10-year relationship back in 2016 after years of being on the rocks. Kourtney went on to date Younes Bendjima, and Scott Disick moved on with Sofia Richie, who he is currently still dating.

Sources tell the outlet that Kourtney and Scott reunited on Thursday night to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday. Kylie threw a huge party with a star-studded guest list. During the night, Kim and Khloe Kardashian both posted videos to social media of Kourt and Scott together, seemingly hinting that they would like to see them try to work out their relationship.

“Scott and Kourtney were being pushed together by her family all night at Kylie’s birthday party. It was so obvious that Kourtney’s family wants her to get back together with Scott. They even made them sit beside each other at the dinner,” an insider said of the situation.

Meanwhile, the insider added that Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters were making it more than obvious that they want them to rekindle their romance, and were allegedly making comments about how much the two belong together.

“Kourt’s sisters kept making comments about how they belong together. — It was over the top. Khloe was the worst of them all, she wouldn’t stop pushing them together and even said they should just get drunk and hook–up for old times sake,” says the source, adding that Kourtney “was laughing along at first, but then she got really annoyed. Scott was annoyed too, they bonded over that.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian allegedly has no interest in getting back together with Scott Disick following her split with Younes Bendjima.

Sources tell People Magazine that Kourt is more than happy on her own as long as she has her three children with her, and can keep herself busy. However, she is “happy” to co-parent with Scott, which has been going very well as of late. The pair have been sharing time with the kids, and Disick is seemingly stepping up his game when it comes to daddy duty.