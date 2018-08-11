‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Salem Heats Up With Multiple Love Triangles

Days of our Lives fans are in for some major relationship drama when the new week rolls around.

According to an August 11 report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives viewers will see multiple love triangles take place in Salem in the upcoming week, and things are going to get tense for a lot of the fan favorite characters.

Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) are in the middle of some major relationship drama. Abby is pregnant and everyone believes that the child belongs to Chad’s brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). However, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) changed the DNA test results in order to get revenge on both Abby and Stefan for sending her to prison.

Now, Chad and Abigail are struggling, but for nothing. Meanwhile, Gabi is playing puppet master and manipulating her way under the same roof as Chad. Currently, Chad is staying at the Kiriakis mansion with Sonny, and since Gabi’s daughter, Ariana, has also been living there, she wormed her way into the mansion as well. This week, Abigail will come to visit Chad and find him sitting in bed with Gabi and Ariana, looking very much like a family.

Chad, Abby, and Gabi have all been in a love triangle multiple times in the past, and there are no strangers to dealing with the drama. However, Gabi is crossing the line this time around.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad walks out on Abigail.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/Fw8sLdO75G — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) come busting into the Kiriakis mansion to confront his former fiance, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). Paul believes that Sonny is fooling around with his boyfriend, Will Horton (Chandler Massey). As fans already know, Will and Sonny used to be married and they have been spending a ton of time together lately. This is because they are currently being blackmail for covering up the death of Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart).

In the latest #DAYS, Sonny and Will learn who's behind the threatening notes about Leo's death. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/bWvwRKAEgP — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 4, 2018

Now, Paul will believe that Will has gone back to Sonny and that the two are sneaking around behind his back. There will be a tense confrontation between the two men, and Sonny may have to spill the beans on his situation or make up an intricate lie to save him and Will from the speculation.

In addition, Days of our Lives watchers will also see more love triangle drama between Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Ciara seemingly can’t stop thinking about Ben, and it seems that she’ll have him at the apartment that she shares with her former boyfriend, Tripp. Things will get awkward as the three spend time together.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.