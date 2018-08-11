Macaulay Culkin Hoping To Start A Family With Girlfriend Brenda Song: ‘We’ve Definitely Been Practicing’

Macaulay Culkin has babies on his brain. The Home Alone star recently spoke about how he’s hoping to start a family soon with his girlfriend Brenda Song and even admitted they’ve “definitely been practicing” so when the time is right, they’ll be good to go, as reported by People.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast earlier this week, Culkin, 37, was more than willing to discuss his current relationship with the former Disney Channel star, 30, and was extremely candid about wanting to “put some babies in her” in the near future.

“This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing,” he said.

Culkin and Song have been dating since 2017 after they met while filming their upcoming comedy, Changeland, together. The film will also star Culkin’s good friend Seth Green, who also served as the films writer and the director.

It appears the couple’s relationship is going very well as Culkin happily revealed that Song will give him “some pretty babies” as she is of Asian descent. He even referred to the couple’s future children as Sean Lennon, the son of Beatles legend John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

“I’m going to have some pretty babies. She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennon’s running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for.”

Culkin and The Social Network actress were first spotted together in July 2017 having dinner in Los Angeles. From there, their romance seemed to take off as they spent Thanksgiving together and were then seen vacationing in Paris, France, together in December where Song was introduced to Culkin’s goddaughter, Paris Jackson, during a dinner outing.

If wanting to start a family with Song isn’t proof enough that Culkin is very serious about his girlfriend, he also revealed that he and Song are planning on moving in together fairly soon.

“I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We’re gonna move. We’re doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.”

Prior to dating Song, Culkin was in an eight-year relationship with former That ’70s Show actress Mila Kunis, who recently opened about how their relationship ended on very bad terms due to her when she appeared on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert.

“I was an a**hole in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a d**k,’ and accept it and I own it now,” Kunis admitted.

The Spy Who Dumped Me actress went on to tell Shepard that after she and Culkin broke up, she needed to “figure myself out.”

“It’s f**ked up what I did and it’s f**ked up how I did it. When I got to be a single I said, ‘I just need to figure myself out.’ I genuinely need to know why I did what I did, and, like, regroup myself as a human being.”

Despite the former couple’s “horrible, horrible breakup,” Culkin didn’t let it have any effect on him finding love again with Song.