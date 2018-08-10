Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos’ Son, Michael, To Appear On ‘Riverdale’ In First Major Acting Role

Acting is a family affair for the Consuelos family.

While Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa got her start alongside husband Mark Consuelos on the hit soap opera All My Children, none of the couple’s children have really dabbled in acting until now. Mark Consuelos already stars in the popular CW show Riverdale as Hiram Lodge, and according to People, 21-year-old Michael Consuelos will star in an episode of the show this coming season.

The publication shares that Michael will appear in a scene with KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart in a flashback episode. This will be Michael’s first major acting gig and he is currently attending New York University. According to ET Online, Michael has had a few other smaller roles including one in a short film in 2012. The college student also did a little bit of voice work on Go, Diego, Go! in 2006 and 2007.

Last Fall, Ripa told Jimmy Fallon that her husband absolutely loves starring in the CW show and she also shared that it is somewhat of a shock that her husband stars in a show that her kids actually like to watch.

“He’s having the best time ever. I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter who’s finally like, ‘I cannot believe Dad is on a show that I actually watch. So, Veronica — she’s 16 also — and she drinks mimosas at breakfast. My daughter’s like, ‘Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast.’ And I go, ‘Yeah, because he’s a real father and that’s a character on TV.’ “

Like father, like son. Michael Consuelos, son of @MarkConsuelos, will play Young Hiram in the #Riverdale flashback episode “The Midnight Club” pic.twitter.com/2yG2jogyG1 — RIVERDALE NEWS! (@CWRiverdaleNews) August 10, 2018

Just a few days ago, Kelly shared a rare photo of her husband Mark and sons Michael and Joaquin. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, fans couldn’t help but gush over the sweet family photo of the three men in Ripa’s life. In the image, the three men all flash their pearly whites as they put their arms around one another and pose for the photo. It seems as though Mark snapped the selfie as he appears to the far right in the image with his hand in front of his face.

The Riverdale star is all smiles as he dons a pair of sunglasses and a plain black tee. 21-year-old Michael appears in the middle of the image and instead of sunglasses, the college student rocks a pair of reading glasses. 15-year-old Joaquin appears to the far left of the photo, sporting a navy polo.

One thing is for sure — the Consuelos family has good genetics.