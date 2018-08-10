Demi Lovato Leaves Rehab Temporarily To Seek Treatment In Chicago

She's apparently seeing a psychiatrist who specializes in sobriety.

Demi Lovato has temporarily left the California rehab facility where she’s spent the past few weeks to seek treatment in Chicago, TMZ is reporting.

According to an insider “source with firsthand knowledge” of Lovato’s situation, the 25-year-old flew on a private jet to Chicago, where she’ll meet with a psychiatrist who specializes in “mental health, sobriety, and overall wellness.” Neither the psychiatrist’s name nor the name of his practice were revealed.

Demi and her mother reportedly arrived in Chicago at 2:00 a.m., according to Hollywood Life, perhaps in a bid to avoid the paparazzi cameras.

At this point, it bears noting that information that comes from anonymous, insider sources isn’t always reliable, and some publications do a better job of verifying those sources’ claims than others. However, TMZ is generally seen as credible, at least when it comes to celebrity-related stories, according to an April 2016 report in The Coil.

The trip out of rehab is temporary – Lovato plans to return to the same California facility after her Chicago treatment is concluded. What’s more, it was arranged with the full knowledge and consent of her family and her treatment providers, according to the source. In fact, TMZ claims that it was the California facility itself that suggested the Chicago doctor, and Demi reportedly “jumped at” it.

Demi Lovato canceled the rest of her fall tour to focus on her recovery https://t.co/ZMH7499jgi pic.twitter.com/XCuE2GgAm5 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 10, 2018

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Demi apparently suffered an overdose at her home on July 24. Initial reports say that the former Disney Channel star overdosed on heroin and was treated with Narcan, a powerful antidote used to treat people who have overdosed on opiates.

However, according to a later Inquisitr report, Demi’s friends and family insisted that it wasn’t heroin that she had overdosed on, although the anonymous source who made the claim didn’t specify what drug Demi did overdose on.

For a while, it appeared as if Lovato might not survive the overdose, but after a few days in an L.A. hospital, she came through. Her friends and family convinced her to go to rehab, where she’s reportedly been since then.

In a statement, Demi told her supporters that she has a long road ahead of her.