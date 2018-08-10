Ashley Iaconetti Acknowledges Cheating On ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Beau Kevin Wendt With Jared Haibon

Kevin Wendt said during the 'Bachelor in Paradise' premiere that Ashley Iaconetti cheated on him with Jared Haibon, and she's now addressing his comments

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have been inseparable since getting engaged last spring and Bachelor in Paradise viewers will get to watch him pop the question as Season 5 plays out. She has talked about how their relationship shifted from a friendship to a romance before, but she had some clarifying to do after the BIP premiere aired. Her Bachelor Winter Games boyfriend Kevin Wendt said that she’d cheated on him with Jared and she addressed this during her podcast this week.

Kevin Wendt said on Bachelor in Paradise that he’d thought he’d be marrying Ashley Iaconetti. As the Inquisitr previously shared, however, Wendt noted that if someone kisses someone else while in a relationship, he considers that cheating. Kevin says he was really hurt by this, noting that Haibon seemingly wanted to be with Iaconetti because she was finally in a relationship with someone else.

People notes that in Ashley’s latest Almost Famous podcast with Ben Higgins, she addressed Kevin’s comments. She points out that she has previously mentioned that she and Jared kissed once at the airport while she was still dating Kevin, and she recounted the incident again in her podcast.

Iaconetti says that Haibon kissed her and she kissed him back. As ET Online recaps, Ashley resisted a second kiss from Jared and says she didn’t kiss him again until she’d split with Wendt.

Kevin Wendt is calling out Ashley Iaconetti. https://t.co/75OFl6Bjlh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 8, 2018

Ashley noted, “Whether you call that cheating that is up to you, by most definitions that is true… And then I was overwhelmed with the thoughts of, ‘That felt right, but that was kind of like cheating, and I can’t believe I would ever cheat.'”

The Bachelor franchise veteran says that the kiss happened a month into knowing Kevin and the kiss was with someone she’d been in love with for more than two years. Iaconetti says that it may have been cheating, but she thinks anybody else would have done the same thing.

Ashley went on to explain that Kevin helped her grow and she feels she needed that experience with him to get to the place she’s at now. Both Ashley and Jared admit that Haibon did need the nudge of seeing Iaconetti with someone else to get real about his feelings for her, so they note that they’re both grateful for that Bachelor Winter Games relationship.

Despite that gratitude, Ashley says that she was confused by Kevin saying he knew he wanted to marry her. She says that she doesn’t think either of them really saw the relationship headed that direction and she doesn’t think he exactly reeled from their split.

Ashley and Jared’s engagement took place during the filming of this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise, seemingly with Kevin still there. It does seem that they have all moved on, and the buzz is that Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon won’t wait too long to tie the knot. Spoilers hint that Kevin Wendt has found someone now too, and viewers will be anxious to watch it all play out this summer on ABC.