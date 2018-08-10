Rihanna Shows Off Her Toned Body In Red Bikini, Fans Rave Over Her Apparent Weight Loss

Rihanna celebrated pal Yusef Williams’ birthday in style.

The pop star took some much-needed vacation time to travel to Barbados with a group of friends to celebrate her hairdresser and longtime pal giving birth. Rihanna and her entourage looked nice and relaxed in a photo posted to Rihanna’s best friend, Melissa Forde’s, Instagram account. In the photo, the group proudly poses together in front of the crystal clear Caribbean water.

All of the ladies look great in their bikinis and one-piece swimsuits while the two men are decked out in neon. Rihanna appears smack dab in the middle of the image and she looks absolutely incredible. The 30-year-old sports a sexy red bikini that shows off her toned body. The bottoms of the suit are high waisted with skimpy strings at the side that perfectly show off RiRi’s amazing legs. Though the top of the suit does not have a low-plunging neckline, Rihanna still looks amazing in her bikini of choice.

To complete her chic beachside look, the “Diamonds” singer sports long braids in her flowing mane as well as a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses. And though the photo was not posted to Rihanna’s own Instagram account, fans couldn’t help but gush over how amazing Rihanna looks as of late.

So far, the image has already amassed over 20,000 likes in addition to 250 plus comments, with many fans specifically chiming in to comment on Rihanna’s bikini body.

Happyyy Birthdayyyy @yusefhairnyc we love you ????????????❤️❤️ A post shared by @ mdollas11 on Aug 9, 2018 at 4:17pm PDT

“RIRI ALL SKINNY.”

“Rih thooooo,” another fan wrote.

“Squad goals,” one more chimed in.

Rihanna has been spending more time in the gym in recent weeks, according to the Inquisitr. Over the past year, Rihanna has admitted that she gained a little bit of weight but also confessed that she loves her new “thick” figure. In fact, many fans want to look just like Rihanna and she thinks it’s due to the fact that she’s curvier.

“Maybe it’s because I’m ‘thicc’ now. I don’t know. I’m about to get back into the gym…and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some but not all.”

And while some fans have praised Rihanna for her recent weight gain, a few have body-shamed her. But at any size, Rihanna has said that she is comfortable in her own skin and that’s really all that matters.

“I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie,” she said.

Good for her!