MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees GM Brian Cashman Has Curtis Granderson On His Wish List

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is not done tinkering with the roster just yet, and has openly expressed that he has some interest in bringing Curtis Granderson back to the Yankees. Granderson is currently with Toronto, and they have been openly shopping him for the last several weeks, with the Yankees, Cubs, and Phillies all having talked about trading for him prior to the non-waiver trading deadline passing. For the Cubs and Phillies, Granderson isn’t quite as good a fit now as he was just a couple of weeks ago, but for the Yankees, he still makes sense if the price is right according to NJ.com.

The Yankees have been facing the reality that they may have to play for the wild card after dropping a series to Boston. While the offense has been serviceable as of late, they have been lacking some pop at the plate. With Gary Sanchez out for about five more weeks, and Aaron Judge just beginning to work out again for a September return, a lot of offensive punch is lacking. Clint Frazier is out for an unknown period of time recovering from a concussion, and Jacoby Ellsbury is a topic to deal with when he can maybe play again in 2019 if his hip surgery was successful.

Remember this when it comes to names like Curtis Granderson and Andrew McCutchen: they're likely to pass through waivers unclaimed. If a deal isn't worked out today, the Yankees can still work something out if need be — Dan Federico (@DanJFederico) July 31, 2018

That means that right now, Granderson may be the answer to their problems. He isn’t swinging the bat like he did in his stint with the Yankees, and he doesn’t cover the kind of ground that he used to, but he is Yankee tested and the fans are ready to welcome the “Grandyman” back to the fold. In Yankee Stadium, Granderson could see an offensive resurgence as he does love swinging for the short porch. He can provide some postseason experience, and at this point of his career, playing a platoon role as players return from the DL shouldn’t be an issue for his ego.

Bring me Curtis Granderson as my backup outfielder for nothing. John Sterling better warm up the vocal chords. pic.twitter.com/GmDQk0DRn1 — Justin Diamond (@justinddiamond) July 31, 2018

The good news for Cashman is that if he is willing to absorb some salary, the cost in talent is not likely to be very high. Granderson should clear waivers with no problem which is also another plus to getting a deal done. For each side of the deal, it would make sense, helping the Yankees in the short term, and the Jays in the coming years. Sonny Gray would make sense for the Yankees to move, and Toronto does need pitching, but they may balk at his salary.