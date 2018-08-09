Kylie Jenner Spent $1 Million On Multiple Parties To Celebrate 21st Birthday, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kylie Jenner is reportedly spending a fortune to make sure that her 21st birthday is one to remember.

As fans of the Kardashian klan know, the sisters will stop at nothing to throw epic parties, putting no price tag on things no matter what the occasion. Kylie’s 21st birthday is certainly no exception as the lip-kit mogul has reportedly dropped a huge chunk of change to celebrate her milestone birthday in style, according to Radar Online. The reality tv star is throwing not one but five lavish parties for herself, according to a source.

“She is throwing two parties at clubs in the L.A. area and having another three parties at private residences, including one huge bash at her home.”

And the party prep has been going on for weeks the source shares, though things and details can change over the course of time. Kylie has also rented a private jet for her and her pals so they can fly to an unknown, tropical location and continue the celebration. One of the places on Jenner’s list is reportedly Joe Francis’ massive beach house in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Kylie’s sisters, Kourtney, Kendall, Kim, and Khloe, are all expected to celebrate with the lip kit mogul to ring in her birthday and Kourtney recently revealed that she is going to party with her sister like it’s her own 21st birthday.

“I think I did that for Kendall’s 21st. I was like, ‘Guys, it’s my 21st birthday!’ Like I pretended like it was my birthday too. So Kylie was like you better be pretending like this is your 21st also. So it’s a lot of pressure but I’m going to have to have a lot of fun that night.”

And while it may seem like $1 million is a hefty price to shell out just for a birthday, Jenner can certainly afford it. As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Jenner landed on the cover of Forbes magazine as she is poised to become the youngest self-made billionaire all thanks to her wildly popular Kylie Cosmetics line.

Thus far, Jenner has already amassed a net worth of $900 million, most of which comes from her lip kit sales. In 2017 alone, the cosmetics line did $330 million in sales and in its lifetime, the cosmetics company has done over $630 million in sales. The line, which she owns 100 percent of, is valued at $800 million and Jenner is expected to hit the billion dollar mark very soon.

Kylie turns 21 on August 10.