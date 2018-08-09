Joanna Gaines Shares With Fans That Her Design Book Is Finally Done And Will Be Released This Fall

Her hit show Fixer Upper may have ended, but Joanna Gaines isn’t going anywhere.

Since she and her husband’s HGTV show aired their last season, Chip and Joanna Gaines have been busy working on other projects. And just about two months after giving birth, Joanna is already back to work, this time completing her highly-anticipated design book. Yesterday, the 40-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes look at the book-making process as well as information for her 8 million-plus Instagram followers.

“My design book is finally on its way to the printer and we are officially DONE! I couldn’t have done it without this team. We’ve been working on this project for quite some time now and it’s hard to describe what I’m feeling tonight…Thankful. Relieved. Vulnerable. Giddy. Hopeful.”

Then the mother of five then goes on to share that she believes that the home is the most important place on earth. And at the end of the day, your home is a place that isn’t specifically just about design, it tells your story, which is the purpose of her new book, Homebody.

“My hope is that this book isn’t just pages filled with pretty pictures but that it is a guide that helps you create a home and space that you truly love,” the reality star shares. “Homebody will be available later this fall and you can preorder at the link in my profile.”

Homebody is available for pre-order exclusively on the Magnolia website. There is no specific ship date but on her Instagram page, Joanna shared with fans that the book is scheduled to be released at some point this fall. Currently, the website shares that the book is available for pre-order for a limited amount of time and it will retail for $40.

According to the purchase page, “Joanna Gaines walks you through how to create a home that reflects the personalities and stories of the people who live there.” The book will go “room by room” and give buyers an in-depth look “at how these styles are iterated” and will help to create spaces that feel like they’re specifically yours.

“The insight shared in Homebody will instill in you the confidence to thoughtfully create spaces that you never want to leave.”

And along with her recent book, Joanna and Chip also recently released their “Heath & Hand” collection at Target. The line features everything from clocks, mirrors, home accents, rugs, and even wall decor.

To follow all of the Gaines’ latest business ventures, fans can follow Chip and Joanna on Instagram.