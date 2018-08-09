Convicted Rapist Brock Turner Has His Appeal Overturned, He Must Now Remain Listed As A Sex Offender

The appeal instigated by Stanford rapist Brock Turner has been overturned, citing there was enough evidence to support his convictions.

Brock Turner, who was convicted of three counts of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, has lost his appeal to have his lifetime registration as a sex offender overturned. Turner had recently applied for the appeal and court proceedings on Wednesday have prevented him from having his name struck from the register.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brock Turner recently applied for an appeal against his rape charges dating back to an offense in 2015. Turner had applied to a San Jose court for an appeal against the mandatory lifetime requirement of registering as a sex offender.

According to USA Today, Brock had been trying to prove in the appeal that he hadn’t received a fair trial. However, the three-judge panel of the 6th District Court of Appeal in San Jose declared that the former Stanford college student had received a fair trial and that his conviction stood. As a result of this, his name will remain on the sex offenders register.

Turner’s initial trial received national coverage and there was public outrage when Judge Aaron Persky rejected a request for a lengthy prison sentence for Brock Turner. Instead, he issued a six-month prison term. In the end, Turner only spent three months behind bars thanks to “good behavior.”

Greene County Sheriff's Office / AP Images

During Wednesday’s appeal hearing, Brock’s original sentence term was not brought up. However, it was not expected to be mentioned as the appeal was dealing directly with the fact that Turner thought he had received an unfair trial. The appeal, which was initially filed in December, also laid claim to the fact that Turner believed his convictions weren’t supported by sufficient evidence. According to USA Today, a jury found Brock guilty of “sexually assaulting an intoxicated victim, sexually assaulting an unconscious victim, and attempting to rape her.”

Initial information about the appeal stated that Brock had never intended to rape the victim, known as Emily Doe. Instead, he had intended to commit consensual outercourse with the woman and not nonconsensual intercourse. He also has maintained that his victim had given consent at the time of the incident. However, as the San Francisco Chronicle points out, Brock’s victim had a blood alcohol reading after the event of at least 0.241 percent. The San Francisco Chronicle also states that the legal definition of impairment is 0.08 percent.

In the appeal, Judge Franklin Elia stated that there was “substantial evidence” in support of Turner’s convictions. This evidence includes the facts that he had “removed Doe’s clothing, lay on top of her, ran when confronted, and then lied to police about running,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Stanford Law Professor Michele Dauber, who has previously spent two years fighting against the judge who gave Turner such a lenient sentence, was asked for a statement on today’s appeal overturning.

“Brock Turner is a lying, unrepentant sex predator who never showed real remorse for sexual assault,” she said. “Turner never deserved the short misdemeanor sentence he received from Judge Persky — a sentence that sent the message that his crimes were not really serious. The Appellate Court has now rejected that idea.”

According to USA Today, Turner could still “petition the California Supreme Court to consider his appeal.” However, Turner has not yet made a public statement in regard to what he will do now his appeal has been overturned.