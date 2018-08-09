Jim Ross Questions The Way WWE Has Booked Brock Lesnar: ‘I Just Don’t Think You Get Anything Out Of It’

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has decades of wrestling wisdom behind him, so when he discusses the current product, most fans and pundits listen carefully to what he has to say. In a recent interview with Mandatory, Jim Ross spoke on the way the WWE has booked Brock Lesnar as of late. Ross started off the discussion by saying that it’s easier for everyone to judge WWE’s booking in hindsight, and that he’s included in that statement, but he went ahead and gave his opinion on the recent storyline of Brock Lesnar.

Over the last several months, Roman Reigns has called out “The Beast Incarnate” for not defending the WWE Universal Championship. Additionally, Kurt Angle has been fed up with Lesnar not defending the title, and the only reason he’s defending it at SummerSlam is because Angle threatened to strip him of the championship. Of course, this is all part of the storyline, but even though it’s a story and Brock is simply wrestling the dates on his contract, this program has led many fans to believe that Lesnar is simply a lazy champion. Jim Ross told Mandatory of what he thinks of this type of negative booking.

“I would not have taken that approach. I do not believe in doing a negative sell. I just don’t think you get anything out of it. I think it’s the wrong kinds of emotions that you are attempting to create. I believe that, in my view, I would have taken a different route. That doesn’t mean their route is wrong it just means that I don’t get it yet. “I am assuming that something is going to be settled at SummerSlam. It’s certainly building a lot of interest, anticipation and armchair booking.”

The WWE Hall of Famer added that it’s possible we’ll all look back at SummerSlam and reflect on how that negative booking ended up working. He said he would not have booked it that way simply because it is using a negative. Jim Ross then brought up Bobby Lashley.

“The Dominator” was recently in a program with Roman Reigns, and Reigns mocked his MMA record during an episode of Raw. Jim Ross said that he disagrees with the WWE mocking Lashley’s MMA accomplishments because it made it seem like it meant nothing. Jim Ross said that he wouldn’t have done the “Bobby Lashley thing” or booked Brock Lesnar the way the WWE has, but he added that doesn’t mean it can’t work.