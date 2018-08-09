‘Fear The Walking Dead’: New Clip Teases A Box Filled With Supplies And An Ominous Message

A box is found with a message that reminds viewers of Terminus.

With the Season 4 return of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead less than a week away, fans are wondering about how the group will move forward after the events of the mid-season finale. However, a new clip for the mid-season premiere hints at a new character or group joining the ranks as well as June (Jenna Elfman) revealing more about herself to Althea (Maggie Grace).

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the mid-season finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The mid-season finale episode of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead revealed that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) had perished and now Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) was left without any family at all. In addition, the first half of Season 4 had also seen the introduction of several new characters. Two of these characters, June (also known as Naomi and Laura) and Althea, are now featured in a special sneak peek into Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season.

Den of Geek has released an exclusive new clip for the mid-season premiere of Fear the Walking Dead. This clip shows June and Althea walking along a road. As they are about to turn back, a box filled with supplies is discovered. On the box is a handwritten message.

“Take what you need, leave what you don’t. See You further up the road.”

For those who watch Fear‘s companion program, The Walking Dead, flashbacks to a time when Rick’s group followed handwritten signs that ended up leading to a cannibal camp at Terminus might make them feel a little concerned about this message.

Of course, the official synopsis from AMC offers up the following dialogue which doesn’t help dispel the notion that the box of supplies is anything but a good thing.

“In the back half of the season, [the group] will explore who they are now — as individuals and as part of the greater group — and how they will forge ahead. They will find themselves pitted against new adversaries — human, walker, and even nature itself. Theirs will be a journey wrought with danger, love, heartbreak, loss, and ultimately, hope.”

Ryan Green / AMC

In addition to the discovery, June also asks Althea about what John said about her on his tape which Althea recorded. Althea refuses to comment on what John said, stating that it’s “not really how this works.” However, Althea is interested in finding out more on what makes June tick.

Viewers will have to tune into the mid-season premiere episode of Fear the Walking Dead to find out what June has to say as well as whether that box is a treat or a trick.

You can view the clip for Episode 9 of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead below.

Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC with the second half of Season 4 on August 12.