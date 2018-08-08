Denise Richards Officially Confirms That She’s Joining ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

'I am a huge fan of the show.'

After weeks of speculation, Denise Richards has officially confirmed that she will be joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In an exclusive interview with People, the mother of three shared that she will be joining Kyle Richards and co. in the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show. Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Erica Girardi, Lisa Vanderpump, and Lisa Rinna are also expected to continue their roles on the hit show.

“I am so excited to join the cast of [RHOBH] as I am a huge fan of the show,” Richards gushed.

“I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies… and hopefully meeting Boy George!!”

A few weeks ago, it was reported by the Inquisitr that Richards and execs for RHOBH were very close to signing a deal, though nothing was set in stone yet. At the time, it was reported Denise had been in talks to join the Bravo show for a very long time. However, “the timing was never right” for her to come to join in the past. But now, it was the perfect opportunity for Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife to join the cast.

Richards is already friends with a few of the ladies on the show, including Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, and she has also been a fan of the Bravo show for years.

Before Denise was cast on the show, it was reported that producers of the show were looking for someone, who like Denise, “lives a Hollywood life.” For the ninth season of the hit show, they also wanted to “shake up the drama” without creating a total brawl between everyone. The actress has made it perfectly clear that she isn’t afraid of a little bit of drama or girl fighting, which is another reason why she makes a great fit for the show.

Previously, Richards starred in a reality show of her own on E! titled Denise Richards: It’s Complicated. And as of late, Richards has been living quite the complicated life following the divorce from her husband, Charlie Sheen. Last week, Sheen shared that he has been “unable to find steady work” due to being “blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry.”

So he claims that he has not been able to earn steady money over the past few years, which means that he was forced to ask courts to lower his child support payments. Currently, the actor claims that he is worth less than $10 million.

It remains to be seen if that drama will play out on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.