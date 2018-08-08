‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 9: Bill Begs & Warns Liam, Emma Jealous Of Zoe & Pam

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 9 promise that Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam (Scott Clifton) will continue their father and son talk. It seems as if the two are at least talking to each other, although their relationship may never completely recover to what it once was. According to She Knows Soaps, Emma (Nia Sioux) will find even more reason to dislike Zoe (Kiara Barnes). Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Emma’s jealousy will grow.

It seems ironic that initially, Zoe was the jealous ex-girlfriend. She posted threatening messages on the Hope For The Future website, snuck past the guards at the fashion show, and debuted the showstopper at the launch. She was jealous of Emma and wanted to steal her spotlight and shine, and she succeeded. Now that she has a job at Forrester Creations, thanks to Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Zoe’s dreams are within her reach. She is even working closely with her ex, Xander (Adain Bradley), and she thinks she may even have a shot at getting him back.

However, there is at least one person who would like to gouge her eyes out. As far as Emma is concerned, Zoe needs to leave back to London and she told her as much. Not only is she now the model on Steffy’s new lingerie line, but everyone is enthralled with the British bombshell. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zoe’s newest fan is none other than Pam (Alley Mills). Apparently, both of them have a passion for animals. The two will bond over their mutual love, and it will infuriate Emma.

Dollar Bill Spencer has a gift for all of you in honor of the holiday! Happy #NationalDollarDay from #BoldandBeautiful ???????? pic.twitter.com/mI8kMJozcY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 8, 2018

Back at the Spencer mansion, Liam and Bill will continue to talk. Liam had already made it clear that Bill was to leave Steffy alone and to find a romantic interest who was closer in age to him. Bill also told his son that he genuinely loved Steffy, but that he shouldn’t have interfered in their marriage. He told Liam that he was sorry and pointed out that he was turning into his own father, and that he was far from the people whom he loved.

Bill’s hoping for another chance with Liam. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/9LEkLhIYRc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 8, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill will continue to beg his son’s forgiveness. He is truly a broken man. Both Liam and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) don’t trust him, and the woman whom he loves wants nothing to do with him. However, he will also warn Liam about the choices that he makes. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.