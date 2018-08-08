Scott Disick Not Planning Reunion With Kourtney Kardashian After Younes Bendjima Split, Per ‘Radar’

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have a long history together, which includes three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, that doesn’t mean that Disick is going to go running back to his baby mama now that she’s single again following her split with Younes Bendjima.

According to an August 8 report by Radar Online, Scott Disick has no plans to try to get back together with Kourtney Kardashian after her split with Younes Bendjima, despite the fact that he’s shared his love for her multiple times in the past.

Sources tell the outlet that Scott is very happy in his current relationship with Sofia Richie, 19. Scott and Sofia are living together and things are getting serious, so Kourtney’s relationship status should have no bearing on their romance.

“Everyone thinks that Scott is going to drop Sofia and run back to Kourtney, it is not going to happen, at least right now. Scott and Sofia are living together now and they are quite serious. He is very happy and in love with Sofia right now,” an insider dished.

During a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott Disick told Khloe and Kim Kardashian that he and Kourtney Kardashian had talked about trying their relationship again when they are 40. Kourtney will turn 40 on her next birthday, but Scott is still only 35. “We always said we would try to get back together when we were like 40. So she’s got a couple years,” Disick said.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, last month when Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were reportedly going through some relationship drama following Younes making a harsh comment on one of Kourt’s Instagram photos, Scott Disick was said to be thrilled with the drama.

“Scott is thrilled over this. He’s convinced it’s a sign that there’s trouble brewing between Kourtney and Younes and nothing would make Scott happier,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Recently, Kourtney revealed that Scott would always be family to her and that they were trying hard to have a better relationship for their three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, it remains to be seen if Kardashian would be interested in rekindling her rocky romance with Disick following her split with Bendjima.

For now, it seems that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie will continue to date, but fans will be keeping a close eye out for any interesting interactions between him and Kourtney Kardashian following her split from Younes Bendjima.