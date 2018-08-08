Kim Kardashian Rushed To Kourtney Kardashian’s Side After Younes Bendjima Split, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have split, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is reportedly getting support from her famous sister, Kim Kardashian.

According to an August 8 report by Hollywood Life, as soon as news of Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split was announced, Kim Kardashian rushed to her older sister’s side to be there for support, despite the fact that the two have been engaged in a bit of a feud.

“Kim has been a shoulder to cry on for Kourtney during this difficult split with Younes, After the pictures of Younes and Jordan [Ozuna] came out, Kim has been supporting Kourtney and boosting her up,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to reveal that although the sisters can sometimes fight “dirty,” they will also be there for each other in times of crisis or heartbreak. The situation has also reportedly pushed the sisters back together following their feud.

“Family over everything. As dirty as these girls can fight, when the chips are down they always have each other’s backs and this is no different. That’s the silver lining — This nasty split with Younes has totally pushed Kourtney back into the fold with her sisters and put any feuding to rest,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is said to be stepping up for Kourtney Kardashian during this time as well.

“Khloe is helping Kourt too. Kourtney’s sisters are totally stepping in to make sure she stays strong and on top. It is tough times like these that the girls set aside their differences and bond together.”

Kourtney Kardashian is said to be in shock following her breakup with Younes Bendjima. An insider close to the family says that Kourt is embarrassed by the split. However, she’s not going to let drag her down. “Kourt is in shock but she doesn’t have the time to crumble, she’s not going to let this break her down the way it would have in the past.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, when photos of Younes Bendjima showing some PDA with another woman were released just after his split with Kourtney Kardashian was revealed, Kim and Khloe Kardashian both shaded the model on Instagram.

“They really want me to be the bad guy. F— your Hollywood bulls—, can’t have fun with your friends no more,” Younes said in response to a headline from The Daily Mail about him rebounding so soon.

“Nice pics from your boys trip,” Kim Kardashian commented on the Instagram post when The Shade Room posted a screenshot. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian posted, “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson,” on the photos.

It seems that the Kardashian sisters are rallying around Kourtney Kardashian at this time, and perhaps mending their relationships as well.