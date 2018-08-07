Watch Real Madrid Vs. AS Roma Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Watch Live Online

Real Madrid finish up their preparations for the new La Liga season with a final warm-up match in the United States, taking on Italian giants AS Roma.

Two of Europe’s top clubs, UEFA Champions League titlists Real Madrid and seimfinalists AS Roma, wind up their preseason warm-up tours of the United States on Tuesday, meeting for one last International Champions Cup match on Tuesday night at the same stadium that, just two nights later, will host the New York Giants first preseason NFL football clash, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, from which the final ICC game for both European teams will live stream. But according to Real Sport, both sides will still be without some key players.

Sergio Ramos is scheduled to make his return to the Real Madrid starting XI, according to Real Sport, as new Manager Julen Lopetegui, fresh off a two-year stint helming the Spanish national team, is expected to field a strong lineup that will likely also feature French World Cup star Karim Benzema and Welsh international Gareth Bale.

But Lopetgui will now have a mere 10 days to get his club ready before they officially open their 2018/2019 campaign by facing their crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid, winners of the 2017/2018 UEFA Europa League, in the UEFA Super Cup — the traditional opening game of Europe’s international club championship season. In 43 playings of the UEFA Super Cup, the August 15 match in Estonia’s capital of Tallinn will be the first in which both sides hail from the same city.

Both Gareth Bale (l) and Karim Benzema (r) are expected to be in starting XI for Real Madrid on Tuesday. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Real Madrid vs. AS Roma International Champions Cup match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday, August 7. In the Pacific Time Zone that start time will be 5 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 1 a.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday, August 8.

Both teams are looking at a campaign without their top player, however, according to Goal.com. Real Madrid saw perhaps the world’s best player, Cristiano Ronaldo, move to Italy where he takes his position with Juventus — who have won seven straight Serie A titles — while Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson has exited Roma for northwest England, where he will mind the net for Real Madrid’s 2018 UEFA Champions League Final opponents, Liverpool.

In their domestic leagues, both sides will be hoping to find a combination of players that will move them up on the table. Los Blancos finished third on the La Liga table last season, while Roma also placed third in Serie A.

Watch a preview of the Real Madrid vs. AS Roma final International Champions Cup preseason match in the video below, courtesy of the Russian TV network RT.

To watch a live stream of the United States tour-ending preseason Real Madrid vs. AS Roma International Champions Cup contest, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Viewers should be aware that accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Real Madrid vs. AS Roma International Champions Cup MetLife Stadium showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Los Blancos-Roma game streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, fans can see the match stream live with a subscription to Premier TV, using the Premier TV Player.