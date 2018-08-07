New Orleans Saints News: How Much Will The Starters Play Against Jaguars On Thursday? – How To Watch

Will fans have a chance to see the Saints' starters this Thursday night?

The New Orleans Saints are just two days from returning to the field as they will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their 2018-2019 preseason opener. Everyone in the “Black and Gold Nation” cannot wait to see what happens this year after a very successful season in 2017. The excitement is there, but there is still a lot to be done before the regular season begins next month, and the Saints are putting the plan together for their starters and reserves.

Football fans know that the preseason is a way for veterans to get some reps in and shake off the game-action rust. In the same breath, it’s also when coaches analyze their new crop of rookies and see which diamonds may shine out from the rough and possibly be the next NFL superstar.

On Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, the New Orleans Saints travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for each team’s first preseason game. It will be the first time the fans get to see their favorites in uniform again since January, but just how much will the starters even be on the field?

As reported by The Advocate, Tuesday is an off day for the team but not the coaching staff. This is the day the coaches will come up with a game plan for Thursday night’s preseason opener and determine how long the starters and others will play.

It’s also quite possible that many players won’t see the field at all.

Tom Savage and Taysom Hill will both have opportunities to show their skill sets in our preseason opener ????https://t.co/KIujXKUvzT — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 7, 2018

The Saints are likely going to use a lot of the preseason to determine who will back-up Drew Brees at quarterback. Last season, Taysom Hill was a key member of the Special Teams unit, but this season, he is in the middle of a heated battle with Tom Savage for the number two spot with the Saints.

With that being said, it is very possible that Drew Brees won’t play a single minute against the Jaguars and will only see limited time at all this preseason. The same can be said for players such as Mark Ingram, Cameron Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and many others, but only time will tell.

Anyone dealing with an injury of any kind will also likely be held out of the game with the Jaguars. The Saints aren’t going to risk further injury to anyone before the regular season starts as the preseason is not only used for practice but also rest.

Stay up to date with the latest observations from #SaintsCamp ???? (presented by @verizon)https://t.co/QiCs2vSysC — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 7, 2018

Some in New Orleans may be able to catch the game on a local affiliate or station, but NFL preseason games aren’t always shown in their entirety. The Jacksonville Jaguars, though, are looking to help out their fans around the world and they will stream the game for numerous people in many countries.

The official website of the Jacksonville Jaguars announced their “Preseason Digital Streaming” to the United Kingdom, Mexico, and regional affiliate markets. This is a new partnership with Universal Orlando Resort and will allow many others to watch a game that isn’t normally on TV for them.

Fans can use the official Jacksonville Jaguars app or go to this link – https://www.jaguars.com/live – on their official site to watch the game. Again, you will need to be in one of the affiliate markets if you’re outside of New Orleans or Jacksonville, but the option is there.

The New Orleans Saints are prepared to step onto the field for the 2018-2019 NFL season, and it all begins this Thursday in a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Very soon, fans will know just how much time the starters such as Drew Brees and Cameron Jordan will play, but they have a bit of experience already. Football is returning and the “Who Dat Nation” hopes to see the Saints go all the way this season.