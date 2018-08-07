Jeremy And Audrey Roloff Share Details On Their Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Book

'Audrey almost ended our love story. We tell that story and I got emotional when I reread it.'

They may be leaving their hit reality show, Little People Big World, but fans of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff will still be getting their fix of the reality stars in the coming months.

As it stands, the couple will not return to LPBW next season as they are busy working on other projects, including a new book. According to People, the Roloff’s book titled A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully will hit shelves next April. And not only will the book serve as a guide for those who are on the quest to find love, but Jeremy and Audrey will share “raw” details of their own dating journey together.

“We believe everyone has a unique love story and we want people to be super stoked to press into their own love story. We want readers to prepare more for their marriage than their wedding [day],” Jeremy told the publication.

“I think social media can paint facades, so [Audrey and I] hope that people will walk away [from the book] knowing that we aren’t perfect, our [dating] relationship wasn’t perfect. We learned from our struggles and we came out stronger on the other side.”

Audrey also chimed in on the book, saying that there is a lot about the couple’s relationship that fans and viewers do not know, despite the fact that their journey played out on many seasons of LPBW. Among some struggles that the couple faced during the dating period of their relationship was long distance, which Audrey says they did for three long years. And Jeremy, who says that the book is emotional for him to read, confessed that at one point, Audrey almost ended their love story.

The title of the book is named after the love letters that Jeremy wrote to his now wife as they were dating. Audrey says that Jeremy wrote her these letters during the most trying times of their relationship and those letters helped them to be “original and creative” in their love story.

The cover of the book, which was released exclusively to People, shows the couple both smiling as Jeremy looks at his wife. Audrey’s long, red locks are blowing in the wind and Roloff wears his long curly mane down as well. The pair look totally in love and in the interview, Audrey says that pursuing each other and dating doesn’t have to stop when you’re married, relationships should always “pursue creatively, date intentionally, love faithfully.”

“For us, it’s really important to continue pursuing each other in marriage, to continue to look for ways that we can love each other when it’s not convenient, and even when it’s hurtful,” she confessed.

Jer and Auj have already been married for almost four years and they share one daughter, 11-month-old Ember Jean, together.