Khloe Kardashian Demanded Answers After Seeing Photo Of Tristan Thompson With Mystery Women, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian reportedly demanded answers from her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, after seeing photos of him with three mystery women in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

According to an August 6 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian wasn’t thrilled when she saw a photo that a fan took of Tristan Thompson and his former teammate, LeBron James, in Canada having a meal with three mystery women. While the photos were not incriminating in any way, Tristan has a history of being unfaithful, which could leave the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star suspicious.

“Khloe’s demanding the truth about exactly who the women are that Tristan was out with, but she is not furious over this, people need to chill. I mean this was out in the open during the day, clearly Tristan wasn’t trying to hide anything. Plus LeBron was there and Khloe knows he’s loyal to his wife so that also puts her mind at ease,” an insider said of the situation.

The source goes on to add that Khloe Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian, who has been rumored to not be very supportive of her relationship with Tristan following his cheating scandal, is even supporting Khloe’s decision to trust him about the mystery women. “Kim is on team Tristan for this one and has advised Khloe to stay in her happy place and not let all the gossip mess with her head.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of the NBA star with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True. Khloe decided to stay with Tristan and give him a second chance, but sources recently told Radar Online that the reality star is still very “sad” over her baby daddy’s infidelity.

An insider claims that Khloe Kardashian has tried to “pack her bags” and leave Tristan Thompson many times over the past few months. However, she just can’t make herself leave.

“She tried to pack her bags on numerous occasions and make arrangements to move in with her family, but when push comes to shove, she never goes through with it. She simply can’t cut the chord and always seems to find a way to talk herself out of leaving him, even though her head tells her all day every day that it’s not right,” the source stated.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently living together in L.A. and have been seen out and about together multiple times since returning to California from Cleveland in June.