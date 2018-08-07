Netflix Has Dropped A New Trailer for The Upcoming ‘Maniac’ And It Is Disturbing

The new series explores a mysterious drug trial that can 'repair anything about the mind'

Netflix has just released a new trailer for its upcoming limited series, Maniac. For those of you who are cautious about signing up for drug trials, this series just might be the thing to confirm your deepest fears.

Maniac is a “Black Mirror-esque dark comedy series” according to Cosmopolitan. The series tells the story of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two people who are selected to complete a three-day drug trial. Of course, there appears to be little information about this trial other than the drug on offer is supposed to “repair anything about the mind.” Maniac delves into what happens during their participation.

Annie and Owen are strangers before the drug trial in Maniac. Annie decides to participate, in part, thanks to previously bad familial relationships. Owen, on the other hand, has suffered all his life with what appears to be schizophrenia, although the diagnosis is disputed.

Once involved in the trial, though, these two characters find their lives intertwined as the drug creates “some multi-reality brain magic sh*t,” according to Emma Stone’s character.

Netflix has released the following synopsis for Maniac.

“Set in a world somewhat like our world, in a time quite similar to our time, Maniac tells the stories of Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim, two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons. Annie’s disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister; Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia. Neither of their lives have turned out quite right, and the promise of a new, radical kind of pharmaceutical treatment—a sequence of pills its inventor, Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux), claims can repair anything about the mind, be it mental illness or heartbreak—draws them and ten other strangers to the facilities of Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech for a three-day drug trial that will, they’re assured, with no complications or side-effects whatsoever, solve all of their problems, permanently.”

Netflix

Annie and Owen go into the trial under the assumption that there are no adverse side-effects from the drug on offer. However, the new trailer for Maniac shows some of the strange effects as a result of the administered drug. In the trailer, there are strange hallucinations as Annie appears as an elf and Owen is seen sporting a mullet from the 80s.

You can view the new trailer for Netflix’s Maniac below.

For those of you who like to peruse foreign drama series, and think this series sounds familiar, that is because Netflix’s Maniac is based on a Norwegian drama series of the same name, according to Cosmopolitan.

Maniac drops globally on Netflix on September 21.