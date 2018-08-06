The Queen Meets Up Again With The Pony Who Ate Her Flowers, And This Time, It Drops A Stink Bomb

Cruachan IV appears to have won this round against Queen Elizabeth

There was a trickster at the Queen’s Scottish retreat, Stirling Castle, this week. It is not a new foe, though. Not only has the Queen suffered her bouquet of flowers being attacked while she was holding them, but the trickster has also tried to bite her grandson, Prince Harry. In addition, a new attack has been reported this week.

However, for those of you who are concerned that the Queen is being dangerously targeted, or that the attacks might escalate into something more sinister, you can rest assured her Royal Highness is in no real danger.

This trickster is a pony, and the Queen, being the tenacious and unflappable royal that she is, is likely unfazed by its behavior.

As Time has revealed, Cruachan IV is a 3-year-old Shetland pony that is also the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. However, to anyone who has ever owned a Shetland, Cruachan IV’s behavior is likely unsurprising. They are quite often known to be both stubborn and determined to do their own thing — even when it comes at the cost of Queen Elizabeth herself.

At first, Cruachan IV saw fit to eat a bouquet of flowers right out of Queen Elizabeth’s hands while she was attending Stirling Castle in July of last year with her husband, Prince Philip. They were present to “mark her 70th anniversary as Colonel-in-Chief of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlander,” according to Time. At the time, the Queen simply shooed Cruachan IV away and kept on going, according to People. After all, it is well known that the Queen is a horse-lover, so there was no reason for her to be upset about the incident.

In February of this year, Prince Harry and his then soon-to-be bride, Meghan Markle, visited Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Cruachan IV was there to greet them. While the prince seemed happy to meet the pony mascot, it seemed the feeling was not mutual and Cruachan IV attempted to bite Prince Harry according to Travel and Leisure.

While Cruachan IV appears to have gotten away with his misdemeanors, it seems he is a pony happy to be living on the edge.

His most recent attack against the royal family occurred on Monday when the Queen was visiting Balmoral Castle. The Queen was there to inspect the Balaclava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland. Cruachan IV was there, alongside Officer Commanding Major Johnny Thompson.

While the Queen passed by, the pony decided it was time to really up the ante.

KGC-22/STAR MAX/IPx / AP Images

Cruachan IV did this by defecating in front of the Queen.

While there is still no repercussions from the royal family, the Queen was seen to be holding her nose as she continued on her way past the errant pony.

It seems that Cruachan IV may have won this round.