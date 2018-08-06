‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Teaser Trailer Released

American Horror Story: Apocalypse has finally released the first teaser trailer. The horror anthology is linking together Coven and Murder House for Season 8, and fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see how it all goes down.

According to an August 6 report by Us Weekly Magazine, American Horror Story Season 8 has officially been titled Apocalypse. The new batch of episodes will be a crossover season between Season 1’s Murder House and Season 3’s Coven, and will feature many of the former characters from those seasons.

In the new teaser trailer, images of an hourglass are seen throughout the clips, as well as a fetus, which many fans believe will be the Antichrist, who was born at the end of Season 1. The fetus’ umbilical cord is connected to a black heart, which later bursts into flames and transforms into a nuclear explosion.

The camera then zooms in on a couple laying in the rubble from the explosion. The woman is wearing a gas mask, which melts into black liquid. Other images of a skull, a hand with talon-like fingers, scorpions, and more are seen. However, there is no mention of any cast members, characters, or clips from any upcoming episodes.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, actress Jessica Lange will be returning to American Horror Story for Season 8’s Apocalypse. Lange was the star of the show through the first four seasons, including Coven and Murder House, and will be back to reprise her Season 1 character, Constance Langdon, the cruel southern woman who ends up with the Antichrist baby at the end of the season.

Meanwhile other American Horror Story favorites will also be returning for Season 8. Emma Roberts and Kathy Bates, who were both in Coven will return, Adina Porter, who has been in Roanoke and Cult is also set to appear, as well as Leslie Grossman, who made her AHS debut in last season’s Cult. Actor Cody Fern is joining the franchise as Michael Landgon, the Antichrist himself.

Fern made a splash in another Ryan Murphy series earlier this year when he played the role of David Madson in American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace. Of course, he’ll be joined by American Horror Story royalty, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who have appeared in every season of the horror anthology season, bringing fans some of the most memorable characters from the franchise.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is set to debut on FX on September 12 at 10 p.m.