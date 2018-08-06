‘Outlander’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals Stephen Bonnet, A Villain Said To Be Worse Than Randall

Bonnet is almost completely lacking in morals and compassion and will do whatever it takes to get what he wants.

As fans eagerly await the November 4 return of Outlander to Starz, you can bet they are watching the recently released trailer over and over again, looking for hints at what’s in store in Season 4. There’s so much packed into the one-minute video, including new characters. Among those new characters is Stephen Bonnet who will be played by Ed Speleers. Readers of the books by Diana Gabaldon upon which the series is based know that Bonnet is a villain not to be reckoned with. Some even describe him as worse than the dastardly Jack “Black Jack” Randall.

In the recently released trailer, we first get a glimpse of Bonnet about 25 seconds in as he warns Jamie and Claire as they stop a ride through the nighttime woods to “Be wary. Travelers in these woods are thieves and outlaws.” It appears that this may not be the first time Jamie and Claire have seen Bonnet, however, as they look at him with suspicion. In the next scene, we get a better look at the character as he appears to be on a ship as he dons a tri-cornered hat and a cape. He has the haughty expression in this scene that readers of the Outlander books would expect.

Spoilers for Season 4 of Outlander follow the photo below. Stop reading now if you don’t wish to be spoiled.

Cinema Blend describes Stephen Bonnet as “smarmy but often-charming” man who works as a “pirate and ruthless smuggler.” He’s “a man who takes what he wants,” and Outlander readers know that means that he can be downright vicious. When Season 4 finally hits the small screen in November, it may actually be the scene that appears at about the 30-second mark of the teaser that first introduces viewers to Bonnet as he enters the story in the books when he stands next to a friend of Jamie’s on a gallows, both of them about to be hanged. By all accounts, although Bonnet thinks of himself as a gentleman, he is really quite the opposite, almost completely lacking morals and compassion. Stephen Bonnet manipulates and turns on people for his own gain and does whatever it takes to get what he wants.

If you’re thinking the dashing young man playing Stephen Bonnet looks familiar but can’t quite place him, there are a couple of places you may know him from. He is probably most widely known for his role as Jimmy Kent on PBS’s Downton Abbey. Jimmy was the misunderstood object of Thomas’s affection. Other roles in which you may have seen Ed Speleers are Alice Through the Looking Glass in which he played James Harcourt and Wolf Hall in which he played Edward Seymour.