Joanna Gaines Posts Photo Of Baby Crew After A Rough Night, ‘Blowouts’ And All

It happens to all moms, even celebrity moms.

Joanna Gaines may be a wealthy celebrity mom, but like (almost) all moms, she’s not immune to some of the less-than-pleasant aspects of parenting newborns. And as she demonstrated with a recent Instagram picture, sometimes parenting is fun, other times, not so much.

As Us Magazine reports, Joanna, who gave birth to Crew, her fifth, on June 21, has been sharing the progress of her little one on social media. And as all parents know, when it comes to parenting, you take the good with the bad. And Joanna hasn’t been afraid to share the bad with her social media followers.

Fortunately, she spared us the worst of the gory details. Nevertheless, in the Instagram photo which you can see below, which she posted on Sunday, she makes it clear that parenting isn’t always fun and games. You can see baby wipes, a bottle of soap, burp cloths. And the reason for all of that? Blowouts, as Joanna isn’t ashamed to admit.

Fortunately for Joanna, her fans have her back.

kjmaland Love this “real” picture. Houses aren’t showrooms, love a little mess every once in a while. ematte30 Love that you post things like this to show everyone life happens- especially with a newborn!

Of course, parenting isn’t all messes and blowouts and cleanup. Sometimes parenting can be about quiet and beautiful moments, too. And Joanna shared one of those the night before.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Joanna’s pregnancy with Crew came as a shock to her. 40 years old and already the mom of four, she thought she had put childbearing behind her. She was mistaken.

“It’s sweet how, even in the most unpredictable ways, we’re given exactly what we need for that exact moment in time. It wasn’t something I could have anticipated. But being pregnant and ‘forced’ to slow down has been a gift.”

The timing couldn’t have been better: just a few weeks before learning she was pregnant, Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, announced that they were leaving Fixer Upper to take a break and focus on their family and their pre-show businesses.

If you’re impressed with the furnishings in the picture, House Beautiful has got you covered. The rug is an original Joanna Gaines design, which will be available when her Laine Collection with Loloi launches. The dresser is vintage; Joanna found hers on the website Chairish. And the paint, like the rug, is a Joanna Gaines original, available via her Magnolia Home line.