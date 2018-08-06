Robert Redford Has Officially Retired From Acting, With ‘The Old Man & The Gun’ Set To Hit Theaters

Legendary and iconic Hollywood actor Robert Redford announced today he will be retiring from acting after being in the business for nearly 60 years.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 81-year old Oscar winner stated he would be retiring after his forthcoming film The Old Man & The Gun. The actor made claims back in 2016 that he would retire after two films and it seems as though he is holding true on those plans.

“Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I’ll] move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21. I thought, Well, that’s enough. And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?”

In his upcoming and final film, Redford will play Forrest Tucker, an aging criminal who has devoted his life to robbing banks and breaking out of prison for nearly 60 years. The actor stated it was the framework of the film that drew him to the character.

“The thing that really got me about him — which I hope the film shows — is he robbed 17 banks and he got caught 17 times and went to prison 17 times. But he also escaped 17 times. So it made me wonder: I wonder if he was not averse to getting caught so he that could enjoy the real thrill of his life, which is to escape?”

The Old Man & The Gun will be helmed by acclaimed director David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon, A Ghost Story). The film also stars Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, and Tom Waits. The film is set to be released September 28.

When asked if he would continue to direct films, Redford responded, “We’ll see about that.”

U.S. President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to motion picture legend Robert Redford during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22, 2016. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Robert Redford made his first on-screen debut in the 1962 film War Hunt, but it would not be until 1969 where Redford would receive his breakout role alongside Paul Newman in the western classic Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

Since then, Redford has appeared in numerous films such as All The President’s Men, The Great Gatsby, and The Sting. All of which are regarded as American film classics to this day.

In 1981, Redford won his first Academy Award for “Best Director” for the film Ordinary People. The film would also go on to win several other Academy Awards, including “Best Picture.” In 1994, Redford’s film Quiz Show saw him nominated again for “Best Director.” He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy in 2001.

In addition to acting, Redford also founded the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival which launched the careers of many acclaimed filmmakers such as Kevin Smith, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Quentin Tarantino.