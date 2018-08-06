‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Netflix Premiere And UK Release Date

The AMC hit series Better Call Saul returns with Season 4 and will premieres on Monday at 9 pm (ET) and will consist of ten episodes.

Unlike Netflix originals that release the entire season on the premiere, fans of the Breaking Bad spin-off in the UK can catch each episode every week on Tuesday the day after it airs on AMC.

Netflix is the exclusive video-on-demand provider for the AMC series. Better Call Saul Season 4 will be available in most countries apart from Australia and New Zealand.

The release date of each episode will vary by country; however, the United Kingdom (UK) is expected to receive each episode on Netflix the following day after it airs.

In Season 4 of Better Call Saul, Jimmy is going to deal with the fallout of his brother Chuck’s apparent suicide.

It will likely act as the catalyst into Jimmy’s dive into the criminal world where he takes up the moniker Saul Goodman. His relationship with Kim Wexler and his law practice will suffer as a result.

Giancarlo Esposito will return as Gus Fring as fans of Breaking Bad will see how he became the powerful and unassuming drug lord.

Bob Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy/Saul, stated that the fourth season gets dark.

In the Comic-con trailer, Jimmy is seen at his brother’s funeral and struggles to find a job. McGill continues his relationship with Mike as he plots criminal enterprise ideas and seemingly gets more involved with Gus Fring.

Why Kim Wexler, the hard-working lawyer on 'Better Call Saul,' means so much to fans https://t.co/905ctynV8d — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 1, 2018

There will be more crossover characters from Breaking Bad as the timeline closes in. The showrunners confirm that neither Jesse Pinkman or Walter White will appear in Season 4 but promised fans that they will appear at some point.

The popular series has already been renewed for a fifth season before Season 4 premieres.

During the Comic-con Q&A, many details about the fourth season was discussed via Slash Film.

You’re going to see some stuff that’ll look very familiar in a delightful way,” said Peter Gould. “I can’t wait to tell everybody what’s happening, but I’m not allowed to.”

Bob Odenkirk added: “If you love Breaking Bad, you’re going to get to see that world expand a bit…you’re going to meet people who were referenced in Breaking Bad, but you’ve never met.”

A character named Lalo has been confirmed to appear in the fourth season. He was referenced by Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad but never appeared in the series. The character will be played by Tony Dalton in Better Call Saul season 4.