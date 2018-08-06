Adam Schiff Says There’s ‘Plenty Of Evidence’ Trump Colluded With Russia

And some of it 'in plain sight,' according to the congressman.

Democratic U.S. Representative for California’s 28th congressional district, Adam Schiff, said Sunday that there’s “plenty of evidence” that President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to swing the election in his favor, The Hill reports.

“I think there’s plenty of evidence of collusion or conspiracy in plain sight,” Schiff said, adding that “as long as Russia interferes on Donald Trump’s side in the midterms, Vladimir Putin can count on the president not to call him out.”

Adam Schiff is one of the most outspoken critics of Donald Trump, and arguably one of the most prominent propponents of what’s been dubbed Russiagate by the media. Via his official Twitter account, Schiff often launches verbal attacks at the president, frequently openly accussing him of crime and corruption.

As Yahoo News reported, Schiff once went as far as calling Donald Trump the “gravest threat to American democracy” he has ever seen. What the Russians have done to American democracy is, according to Schiff, “nothing compared to the damage our own president is doing to our democracy by attacking the Justice Department and by denigrating our press.”

Therefore, Schiff’s most recent comments do not come as a surprise, but they were made in response to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s claims that the president’s uses the phrases “witch hunt” and “hoax” to refer specifically to the claims that he was elected with the help of Russia, and not the broader investigation into Russian election meddling spearheaded by Robert Mueller, The Hill noted.

President Trump's "attempt to retract" his comments from the Putin summit in Helsinki "goes well beyond any allegations of conspiracy," says @RepAdamSchiff https://t.co/O8PF1BNqhM — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 5, 2018

In the context of Russian election meddling, Donald Trump and his team continue to send mixed signals, according to USA Today. Key members of the administration warned of ongoing Russian meddling this year, while the president called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to stop Robert Mueller’s investigation.

After Trump called the Russian collusion saga a “hoax,” FBI director Christopher Wray vowed that the agency will do its job. Additionally, USA Today further noted, Donald Trump’s vice president Mike Pence published a video on his official Facebook page, acknowledging Russian 2016 presidential election interference.

While some Trump administration officials acknowledge that Russia interfered in American elections, none of them have agreed with Robert Mueller’s accusations that Donald Trump has coordinated with the Russians in order to sway the election in the favor of the Republican Party.

Renowned professor, linguist, philosopher, and political scientist, Noam Chomsky, however, recently offered a unique perspective on Russiagate. As the Inquisitr reported, Chomsky said that – while Russia may have indeed interfered in U.S. elections – Israel does it “openly, brazenly, and with enormous support.”