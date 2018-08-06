Camille Kostek Enjoys The Sand And Sun In Green Bikini

It looks like life’s a beach for Camille Kostek. The former New England Patriots cheerleader posted a photo of herself wearing a green bikini as she lounged in the sand. The high-cut swimsuit has gold buckle detailing and gives Kostek’s fans a flattering view of her curves. Those fans expressed their appreciation for the photo in the comments.

“Yes girl. Flawless,” one person commented, while another simply wrote, “Goals.”

The geotag on the post indicates that Kostek was in the the Hamptons when the photo was posted. Her caption also indicates that didn’t just lounge on the beach today.

” A summer Sunday spent in the sand and sun is a good day,” she wrote. “THEN add playing with puppies on the beach into the mix…. my kind of #SundayFunday. Today is a great day.”

The newbie Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is no stranger to sharing bikini pictures on her Instagram. As the Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this week, she posted a photo of herself posing in a blue string bikini.

“The world is your runway, so I’m walking off my flight like this. Can you guess where I just landed?” she asked her fans in the caption. Many of her followers guessed that she might have been going to the Boston Patriots training camp since she is currently dating one of their players, Rob Gronkowski. But perhaps she was hinting that she had arrived in the Hamptons, given the location where this recent photo was taken.

It looks like Kostek’s career as a model has continued to grow since her debut in this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. A previous Instagram photo reveals that she was recently featured in a Dune Jewelry campaign. Camille showed off a photo from the jewelry shoot, which was published in Bella Magazine.

“These designs mean so much to me and I’m thrilled to share them with all of you!” she wrote.

The designs mean a lot to her because she was involved in their creation. According to their website, Kostek collaborated with the brand to create The Voyager Collection. The collection includes gold and silver airport code tags with slivers of sand included and vintage charms.

As you can probably tell, the collection was inspired by travel. The website describes it as a “visual passport that reflects your most exciting travels, and encourages future adventures.”

That theme fits with Camille Kostek’s brand, which emphasizes a lot of fun in the sun in swimsuits. With her career on the rise, it will be interesting to see where her travels take her next.