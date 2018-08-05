Watch West Indies Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: 3rd T20I, Start Time, Preview Of Series Decider In U.S.

After Bangladesh evened the T20 international series at 1-1, the pressure is on host West Indies in the deciding match played Sunday in the United States.

The Bangladesh Tigers snapped a five-match losing streak, according to CricInfo, in the T20 international format of cricket with a win in the second match of a three-game series against West Indies on Saturday, in a match hosted by the Windies in the United States. The series, which concludes the Bangladesh tour of West Indies, now wraps up in what should be a tense series decider on Sunday, with a live stream from Lauderhill, Florida.

Bangladesh has floundered in the game’s shortest format, now losing 19 of their last 23 T20 international matches going back to 2016. But despite their longtime struggles, Tigers opener Tamim Iqbal says that the pressure on Sunday will be squarely on the hosts, CricBuzz reports.

“Obviously, the pressure is on them,” Tamim said on Saturday. “After the way we ended the ODI series, perhaps we could not play to our potential in the opening T20I, but we always knew we are capable of making a comeback. No doubt they are one of the best T20I teams in the world but if we can play to our potential we can beat any team, after this win we will certainly have the confidence.”

Indeed, the Windies remain the reigning T20 World Cup champions. But since winning that tournament in 2016, their record in bilateral T20 series has been mixed, winning four and losing four, according to the CricInfo database.

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets against West Indies in Florida on Saturday. A.M. Ahad / AP Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third and series-deciding T20 International match between West Indies and Bangladesh, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, August 5, from Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, in the United States. That start time will be 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

In Bangladesh, the crucial T20 match gets underway at 6 a.m. Bangladesh Standard Time on Monday, August 6. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

In the one black mark on Saturday’s match for Bangladesh, left-arm pacer Abu Hider was hit with a fine totaling 20 percent of his match fee, the Dhaka Tribune reported, for “using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match.”

The fine stemmed from an incident in the 14th over of West Indies’ innings when Rovman Powell took a Hider delivery deep for six, and Hider responded by barking at the batsman using what the Dhaka Tribune called “inappropriate language.”

West Indies bowler Ashley Nurse (r) celebrates one of his two wickets on Saturday. Lynne Sladky / AP Images

Gazi Television in Bangladesh will broadcast the third and final T20 International match of the three-game series — a game which also concludes the Bangladesh tour — against West Indies live on Monday morning. Fans in India can watch a live stream via Sony LIV.

Otherwise, to watch a live stream of the 20-overs cricket series finale action in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package.

The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the exciting match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.