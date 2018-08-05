‘The Bachelor’s’ Becca Tilley Reveals Who She Thinks All The Girls Will Want To Date On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

The ABC star predicts one guy will be the new Dean Unglert.

Bachelor in Paradise is known for its love triangles, and show alum Becca Tilley thinks this season will be no different. Tilley, who was the runner-up on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor before heading to Paradise for a second shot at reality TV love, told Life & Style she thinks there’s one guy on the new season of the show that could be the object of multiple girls’ affection. Describing the lucky guy as the “new Dean”—a tribute to Bachelor Nation heartthrob Dean Unglert who had a string of girls waiting to woo him in Paradise last season—Tilley named a fan favorite who didn’t even make it past the first night on Becca Tilley’s season of The Bachelorette.

Tilley told Life & Style she thinks Joe Amabile, aka “Grocery Store Joe,” might be the one that all of the girls are into because he was kind of a mystery that everyone was talking about.”

Bachelorette fans know that Joe, a Chicago produce buyer, was sent home on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette premiere in May. The nervous suitor flubbed his introduction to The Bachelorette star so she sent him packing for fear he would be too nervous in front of ABC’s cameras. Three months later, he’s back for another round in Paradise and Beeca thinks he will be a hot prospect for the single ladies.

“I think Grocery Store Joe is so cute, and then watching him on Men Tell All, when he was all awkward and shy, I was like, this guy is CUTE! I know that first night [on Bachelorette] is so crazy and such a whirlwind but I’m like, how did Becca overlook this guy? I mean I guess if he didn’t really talk much, but I think he’s so cute, so I would go for Grocery Store Joe.”

the boys are in chicago A post shared by Joe Amabile (@joeamabile1) on Jul 28, 2018 at 3:01pm PDT

In the trailer for the new season of Bachelor in Paradise, Joe Amabile is seen butting heads with fellow star Leo Dottavio over Kendall Long, a contestant from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. But based on Tilley’s assessment, even if he doesn’t end up with Kendall, she thinks Joe will have no trouble finding love in Paradise.

Joe Amabile recently told People that while his Bachelorette one-nighter could have been embarrassing, he ultimately got a better reaction from fans than he ever imagined. The Chicago grocery guy also revealed “he’s ready” to find someone to settle down with.

As for Becca Tilley, after she ended up as a runner-up on Chris Soules’ season of the show, she later dated fellow franchise stars Ben Higgins and Robert Graham. Last fall, Tilley told Us Weekly that she is “extremely single” and that “the dating world terrifies” her

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 7 on ABC.