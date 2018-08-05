Christina Milian Rocks Six-Pack Abs, Impressive Weight Loss

"I try to only have a certain amount of calories per day but eat right," said the singer/actress.

Christina Milian spotlighted her summer weight loss and six-pack abs while hiking in Puerto Rico. In the Instagram photo, Christina sports a red bikini bottom covered by a pair of gray exercise shorts and a white workout bra.

“Here’s no time to be bored in a beautiful world like this,” Milian wrote in the caption. Christina is currently on location in Puerto Rico, where she’s filming season 2 of The Oath, the crime series available on Sony Crackle’s streaming-video service.

Milian is a series regular and plays a police officer, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Rap superstar Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is an executive producer on The Oath.

When she’s not filming, Christina often posts bikini selfies, to the delight of her 4.5 million Instagram followers. Milian, who turns 37 in September, is in the best shape her life thanks to diet and exercise.

Portion-Controlled Diet And Exercise

Milian follows a portion-controlled diet and works out regularly, saying losing weight has gotten harder as she has aged.

The 5-foot-2 brunette beauty also said gaining a few pounds makes a huge difference in her appearance because she’s not tall. Whatever she’s doing is clearly working because Christina looks amazing.

Milian said she loves outdoor workouts because they break up the monotony of exercising indoors at a gym.

“In L.A., I’ll hike up the Canyons at a steady pace; something that gets my heart rate going,” Christina told Essence. “I also like to do a combination of cardio and strength training.”

???????????? #christinamilian A post shared by Christina Milian (@miliandaily) on Jul 23, 2018 at 3:54pm PDT

Milian was heavier in 2017, but still rocked a hot bikini body.

Mood ???? #christinamilian #summervibes A post shared by Christina Milian (@miliandaily) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:38am PDT

Christina’s weight loss secrets were a portion-controlled diet and regular workouts, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Milian said never overeating is critical for weight loss and good health.

“When your stomach feels full, do not eat past that,” she said. “I try to only have a certain amount of calories per day but eat right so I can keep my energy up.”

Christina Milian is close friends with another gorgeous brunette, model/actress Karrueche Tran (see photo, far right).

Like her bestie Christina, Karrueche has a sizzling bikini body, thanks to diet and exercise.

To stay in top shape, the former girlfriend of singer Chris Brown works out on the treadmill and does lots of squats and lunges to tighten her glutes, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Adios @zaringgroup @liveaquacancun A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jun 30, 2018 at 11:21am PDT

The 5-foot-1 Tran said she weighs 105 pounds. She’s naturally thin, but said she definitely wants flat abs and toned glutes.

“I really work on my abs,” Karrueche said. “I’ll do crunches and I work on my butt. I do tons of squats, jump squats and fire hydrants.”