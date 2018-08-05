Hilary Duff Bares Her Adorable Baby Bump In Black Bikini

The 'Younger' star has not been shy about showing off her pregnant body.

Hilary Duff is soaking up the sun before the arrival of her second child. The 30-year-old Younger star posted a sweet photo of herself and her 6-year-old son, Luca, sitting on a poolside lounge chair as they relaxed together over the weekend.

The actress, who is expecting her second child, a daughter, with boyfriend Matthew Koma, showed off her baby bump in the shot. Duff is wearing a modest black bikini, sunglasses, and simple gold jewelry as she cozies up to Luca, her son with ex-husband Mike Comrie. She captioned the pic, “Max relax.”

Duff, who confirmed that she and Koma had rekindled their romance in December before announcing their pregnancy news in June, has been vocal about the challenges of her pregnancy. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the former Lizzie McGuire child star posted a mirror selfie of her pregnant body and lamented her “big” belly, boobs, and body as she described her pregnancy journey as “hard as hell and also incredibly special.”

The actress also admitted she is already getting sick of “getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment.” But she added that her pic was “just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are!”

Duff’s new bikini photo shows she is getting very comfortable in her body as she navigates her second pregnancy.

While her baby bump is becoming more noticeable, this isn’t the first time Hilary Duff has bared her belly in a black bikini during this pregnancy. Last month, E! News shared a photo of the TV Land star leaning in for a kiss with Koma while wearing a black two-piece as they hung out in Malibu. The actress also wore a red, white and blue lei in celebration of the Fourth of July.

Duff has been good about sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media, including a video of her gender reveal party earlier this year. The expectant mom announced her pregnancy earlier this summer with a sweet shot that showed her cuddled up to Koma, 31, according to Us Weekly.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!” Duff wrote at the time.

Hilary Duff’s baby girl won’t be much “younger” than her sister Haylie’s newborn daughter, Lulu, who was born in June. Sounds like a scenario ripe for play dates and adorable family photos.