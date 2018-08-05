Donald Trump Jr.’s Meeting With Russians ‘Totally Legal,’ The President Says

Donald Trump defended his eldest son's Trump Tower meeting today via Twitter.

Citing a bombshell Washington Post story, the Inquisitr reported yesterday on president Donald Trump’s fears and concerns over what his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., may have gotten himself into. According to WaPo‘s bombshell report – which is based on alleged statements given to the outlet by 14 anonymous West Wing sources – the POTUS is worried about his eldest son getting entangled into the Russia probe.

By his own admission, Donald Trump Jr. organized the Trump Tower meeting in an effort to seek dirt on his father’s then-opponent, the Democratic Party 2016 presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. Aleggedly, according to Trump Jr., nothing ever came of the meeting, and future President of the United States, Donald Trump, was never informed about it.

Today, via Twitter, the POTUS himself confirmed that the meeting with Russian officials had indeed been set up to seek dirt on Hillary Clinton, Bloomberg reports. Trump defended the meeting, arguing that it was “perfectly legal,” and that similar things are “done all the time in politics.”

The president also touched onto the report which alleges he fears his son may be in legal trouble with Robert Mueller, originally published by the Washington Post, and called it a “complete fabrication,” while deeming all outlets reporting on the story “fake news,” a phrase he seems to have grown accustomed to.

Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere. I did not know about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

After defending his son, the POTUS fired off a couple of tweets aimed at the media, criticizing the reporting on Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, which he considers a “witch hunt.” Instead of reporting on the story, Trump tweeted, the media should report on the “lies and corruption” having to do with Mueller’s investigation.

Mark Lennihan / AP Images

Instead of focusing on Russian election meddling, Trump wrote in another tweet, head of the Special Counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections Robert Mueller, and the “17 Angry Democrats,” should focus on “looking at the meetings concerning the Fake Dossier.”

…Why aren’t Mueller and the 17 Angry Democrats looking at the meetings concerning the Fake Dossier and all of the lying that went on in the FBI and DOJ? This is the most one sided Witch Hunt in the history of our country. Fortunately, the facts are all coming out, and fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

Too bad a large portion of the Media refuses to report the lies and corruption having to do with the Rigged Witch Hunt – but that is why we call them FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

As The Hill noted, the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has lately been under intense scrutiny for meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton. The same outlet notes that the president’s tweet, in fact, confirms that the end goal of the meeting was obtaining compromising information about Clinton.

According to The Hill, president Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, reportedly said that the president knew of the meeting before it happened. Donald Trump Jr. consistently downplayed the entire ordeal, describing the Trump Tower meeting as a “waste of time,” arguing that it was, in fact, about Russian adoption policy related to American sanctions.