Tristan Thompson Is ‘Finally Realizing’ How Much He Hurt Khloe Kardashian With Cheating Scandal, Per ‘People’

Tristan Thompson has reportedly realized how big of an impact his cheating scandal had on Khloe Kardashian.

According to an August 4 report by People Magazine, Tristan Thompson is starting to understand the effect his actions had on Khloe Kardashian when news of his cheating hit back in April.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was revealed to be cheating on Kardashian when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True. Now, Tristan is said to be doing everything he can to get back into her good graces and show her it wasn’t a mistake to give him a second chance.

Sources tell the magazine that Thompson has really “stepped up” since he and Kardashian moved back to L.A. in June. The NBA player is said to have been focused on dedicating himself to Khloe and their daughter, and proving to her that he can be the man and father she wants him to be.

“Tristan is still in L.A. and has really stepped up. Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realized how important it is for Khloe. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloe. He wants Khloe to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be,” an insider told the outlet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian recently had to leave Thompson and baby True back home in L.A. to travel in order to promote her brand new athletic wear line for her Good American clothing company. However, when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star returned home she had a surprise waiting for her.

Khloe came home to balloons and a cake, which were all to celebrate her brand new line. Kardashian revealed that it was Thompson who had taken the special effort for the nice gesture, and thanked him for his kindness.

“Just got home and look, these are all from Tristan. Good American balloons and my cute cake. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Khloe said via a video posted to her Instagram story.

It looks like Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship is slowing getting back to normal as they try to work through all of the issues that have been plaguing them in the months since their daughter, True, was born. The pair are putting on a united front, and seem to be dedicated to their relationship and family.