Leaked Video Supports Rumors That Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Will Have 512GB Version

With 512GB internal storage and microSD support, that could add up to a combined 1TB storage for the purported variant.

Although most signs point to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 not being too different from its predecessor, rumors have suggested for the past two months or so that the device will be the first mainstream smartphone to come with a combined one terabyte of storage. According to a new report, Samsung might have leaked that specification out, following the accidental release of what is supposedly the Note 9’s official intro video.

The news of the apparently leaked intro video was first reported by SamMobile, which described the clip as the “first official look” at the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and its new S Pen stylus. While the S Pen was highlighted as a potential selling feature, with a yellow stylus appearing alongside the Note 9’s blue variant, SamMobile noted that the video also pointed to the existence of a 512GB variant for the upcoming phablet.

This hints at a device that will feature 512GB internal memory and microSD card support alike, good for 1TB total storage. As further noted by SamMobile, the supposed spec improvement comes just months after Samsung’s current flagship, the Galaxy S9, got support for 400GB microSD cards.

Aside from the Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s S Pen and 512GB variant, a few other specifications and features were showcased in the leaked clip, though some details were kept a mystery, according to a separate report from NDTV. An “all-day” battery was teased, though no mention was made about the battery’s official mAh rating. Likewise, the video didn’t mention whether the Note 9 will come with 8GB RAM as rumors had previously indicated.

Samsung “accidentally” posts the entire reveal teaser to the Galaxy Note 9 https://t.co/SjJigAjHfm pic.twitter.com/DOpLYBraJv — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 3, 2018

Considering that the leaked intro video was reportedly leaked out by accident, Samsung quickly removed the clip from YouTube and appears to be working on pulling re-posts of the video, according to SamMobile. As such, the Samsung-centric news and rumor site made the intro video available to those interested in getting what is supposed to be an advance glimpse at the Note 9 before its arrival.

Despite the possibility that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s specifications will include 512GB internal storage and microSD support alike, the Verge warned that the device might have a “dearth of other hardware novelties,” or a lack of unique, selling features that could help set the Note 9 apart from the competition. However, the publication did add that Samsung might have some surprises up its sleeve as it prepares for the Note 9’s August 9 “Galaxy Unpacked” launch event.